Your Favorite Drummer’s Favorite Drummer: Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins Discuss Drum Idols

In April 2018, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins joined Sammy Hagar on his Rock and Roll Road Trip series for AXS TV. Gathered at a table in a diner, the Foo Fighters icons discussed various topics with Hagar until they fell on the subject of drum idols.

Before his death in 2022, Hawkins was the drummer for Foo Fighters, having joined in 1997 after drumming for Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill Tour. He bopped around to different projects over the years, but his longest tenure was with Foo Fighters. Meanwhile, Grohl was best known as the drummer of Nirvana before forming Foo Fighters. Every once in a while, he’ll get back behind the kit, but he mostly does frontman duty now.

On Hagar’s show, however, both Grohl and Hawkins got to share some love for their favorite bands. Specifically, they took some time to discuss their favorite drummers.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters Discuss Drum Legends

First, Sammy Hagar set up a quick-fire This or That game for the two Foo Fighters. They answered the typical questions (Beatles or Stones, drums or guitar, analog or digital, Nirvana or Foo Fighters). Then, the three settled in and got to chatting.

Hagar took a moment to gush about Grohl and Hawkins, praising them for their singing and drumming. Hawkins took on a backing vocal role in 2006, becoming a more prominent voice in the band. Meanwhile, Hagar brought up a show they did in London with Hawkins on vocals and Grohl on drums. Together, they were versatile and flexible and knew how to combine their talents with their bandmates’ to create a hell of a show.

That praise led Hawkins to reveal that Roger Taylor, drummer and backing vocalist for Queen, was one of his childhood heroes. “I always thought it was cool because he always sang a song on the record, he had the highest voice, kind of, in the band,” Hawkins said. “He just had a big drum set, and I said, ‘He’s cool, I want to be like him.’”

But Who’s Greatest Drummer of All Time?

But did Taylor Hawkins ever look up to Dave Grohl when he was Nirvana’s drummer? As Hawkins began to explain himself, Grohl put his fingers in his ears and pretended not to hear.

“You got to remember, that was such a great time,” said Hawkins. “That was one of the last few great times [in] rock and roll drumming where it’s really … like in the Top 10. You could hear Jimmy Chamberlin from Smashing Pumpkins, you hear Matt Cameron from Soundgarden, you could hear Dave Grohl from Nirvana, like, in the same Top 5 at one time. That was amazing.”

Hawkins concluded, gesturing to Grohl, “So, there were so many good guys, [and] he was definitely one of them.” Grohl agreed that it was an “amazing time,” but seemed reluctant to discuss his own drumming.

Hagar hit them both with a final quick-fire question, asking, “Greatest drummer of all time?” Hawkins immediately answered, “Dave Grohl.” When it was Grohl’s turn, he immediately said, “Taylor Hawkins,” with an inflection in his voice as if saying, ‘How could it be anyone else?‘

