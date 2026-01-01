WWE Pay-Per-View Archive Hits Netflix

Netflix is ringing in the new year by bringing several classic WWE events to the platform. In 2025, Netflix and WWE’s $5 billion deal went into effect, streaming weekly episodes of Monday Night Raw. Fans also got a controversial behind-the-scenes look at the writers’ room with WWE: Unreal. Now, fans old and new can indulge in nostalgic titles as well as modern classics.

For starters, WWE’s core events — WrestleMania, SummerSlam, the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank and Survivor Series — are streaming on Netflix for the very first time. You can relive the first WrestleMania, see Cody Rhodes finish the story, and CM Punk’s return to WWE. There’s something for everyone, whether you lived through the Golden Age, the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, or the PG Era.

Videos by VICE

It appears that nearly the entire WWE library is rolling out onto Netflix, including WWE Armageddon, Bragging Rights, Great American Bash, Backlash, Evolution, Extreme Rules, No Mercy, Unforgiven, and so much more. Find the full list of titles below.

WWE Library Lands on Netflix

Backlash (20 Seasons) Netflix Original

WWE Armageddon (9 Seasons)

WWE Bad Blood (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original

WWE Battleground (5 Seasons) Netflix Original

WWE Bragging Rights (2 Seasons)

WWE Breakdown (Season 1)

WWE Breaking Point (Season 1)

WWE Capital Carnage (Season 1)

WWE Capitol Punishment (1 Season)

WWE Clash at the Castle (3 Seasons) Netflix Original

WWE Clash of Champions (4 Seasons)

WWE Crown Jewel (Seasons 1-6) Netflix Original

WWE Cyber Sunday (3 Seasons)

WWE Day 1 (1 Season)

WWE Elimination Chamber (Seasons 1-15) Netflix Original

WWE Evolution (2 Seasons) Netflix Original

WWE Extreme Rules (14 Seasons)

WWE Fastlane (7 Seasons)

WWE Fully Loaded (3 Seasons)

WWE Great American Bash (5 Seasons)

WWE Great Balls of Fire (1 Season)

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble (1 Season)

WWE Hell in a Cell (14 Seasons)

WWE In Your House (3 Seasons)

WWE Insurrextion (4 Seasons)

WWE Invasion (Season 1)

WWE Judgment Day (11 Seasons)

WWE King of the Ring (11 Seasons)

WWE Money in the Bank (16 Seasons) Netflix Original

WWE New Year’s Revolution (Seasons 1-3)

WWE Night of Champions (10 Seasons) Netflix Original

WWE No Mercy (12 Seasons)

WWE No Mercy (UK) (1 Season)

WWE No Way Out (2003)

WWE One Night Only (1 Season)

WWE One Night Stand (4 Seasons)

WWE Over the Edge (2 Seasons)

WWE Over the Limit (3 Seasons)

WWE Payback (7 Seasons)

WWE Rebellion (4 Seasons)

WWE Roadblock: End of the Line (1 Season)

WWE Rock Bottom (Season 1)

WWE St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (Season 1)

WWE Stomping Grounds (Season 1)

WWE SummerSlam (38 Seasons) Netflix Original

WWE Super Show-Down (3 Seasons)

WWE Survivor Series (38 Seasons) Netflix Original

WWE Taboo Tuesday (2 Seasons)

WWE The Bash (1 Season)

WWE The Wrestling Classic (Season 1)

WWE This Tuesday in Texas (Season 1)

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs (12 Seasons)

WWE Unforgiven (11 Seasons)

WWE Vengeance (8 Seasons)

WWE WrestleMania (41 Seasons) Netflix Original

WWE Wrestlepalooza (1 Season) Netflix Original

WWE opted not to renew its deal with Peacock to bring PLEs to that platform. Instead, Peacock has exclusive rights to Saturday Night’s Main Event and the SmackDown library. It remains unclear where other content — such as the WCW and ECW libraries — will end up. WWE also has a YouTube channel (WWE Vault) where they share unearthed content. Perhaps those libraries will end up there at some point?

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.