Netflix Sets Release Date for ‘WWE: Unreal’ Season 2

WWE: Unreal is returning for a second season on Netflix. The series gives fans unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes operations of the WWE writers’ room. Season 1 tracked the lead-up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Instead of following WrestleMania, Season 2 is about one of the other “big four” Premium Live Events: SummerSlam. This year’s SummerSlam was a two-day event (the first-ever). On night one, Seth Rollins cashed in on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship in just ten seconds. Night two saw both Naomi and Cody Rhodes capture gold.

Videos by VICE

According to Netflix, this season will feature Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria. Season 2 features five 50-minute episodes to indulge in, releasing on January 20, 2026.

WWE Unreal is Controversial Amongst Wrestling Fans

While in theory, WWE Unreal is a great idea for fans who love the storytelling aspect of professional wrestling, many disagree. When the first season dropped, fans felt that it ruined what little mystique still exists in the digital era. Not only that, it felt too “overproduced” and “fake.” The first season of WWE: Unreal has a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s not just the fans that are voicing frustrations — so are wrestlers. In August, Fightful Select reported that Netflix was backstage in Gorilla Position filming Rollins’ cash-in. According to the report, it rubbed some of them the wrong way as Gorilla is a sacred place for them to prepare for their matches and where emotions run high. They were reportedly upset about not knowing they were being filmed nor compensated for their appearances.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE: Unreal and WWE Raw which airs on Netflix every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.