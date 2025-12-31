If You’re Not Drinking This ‘Dry Jan,’ Try Cann!

If you’re kicking off the new year by abstaining from alcohol, you’ll have no shortage of THC beverages to get through the month with ease. Weed drinks make a great alcohol alternative year round because they can lift your mood without the lung irritation associated with smoking or the hangover associated with drinking. If you’re looking for a THC drink to set you up for success this dry January, look no further than Cann.

Early innovators in the cannabis beverage space, Cann launched in 2019 when the weed drinks scene was much smaller than it is today. Each can contains 2 mg, 5 mg, or 10 mg of THC with effects setting in within about 15 minutes and lasting up to two hours.

The low doses are by design; the company sees itself as an alternative to light beers or seltzers–the kind of drinks you can enjoy several of without getting completely wrecked. It’s what makes them so ideal for social situations.

I first tried a Cann beverage at a weed conference in 2022. Surrounded by high potency flower, vapes, and gummies that certainly will get you wrecked, I didn’t grasp what this company was about. Someone brought a pack of Cann to an after party and, while I loved the taste, I couldn’t fathom why I would drink a seltzer with such a low dose of THC. Fast forward a few years with my thirties staring me down and I understand exactly why. Hangovers suck. Getting too high in social situations sucks. Cann rules.

Dry January CANN Be Fun With These Drinks

If you’re Cann-curious and don’t know where to start, you may want to try out the starter pack.

The starter pack comes with 18 different six-ounce cans, featuring six of each core flavors: Blood Orange Cardamom, Lemon Lavender, and Grapefruit Rosemary. With 2 mg of THC and 4 mg of CBD per can, it’s a good option for anyone who wants to microdose cannabis or throw several back without obliterating the entire night.

If you have a higher tolerance or just want to get the job done quicker, you might like Cann’s HI’ER BOY, a 10 mg option that’s equivalent to drinking five regular Canns or two HI BOYS. Available in all of the above flavors as well as Cranberry Sage, these are great for a pleasant buzz at home by the TV or any social occasion that could use a vibe lift.

Cann also makes delicious little infusion packets that you can add to sparkling water or other beverages. Available in classic Cann flavors and an unflavored option, these are handy little secret weapons to keep in your bag for on-the-go infusion. It’s not always practical to have a can of a non-alcoholic option on you at all times, but these packets make it possible to infuse just about any drink at any time.

If you know what you like and it’s an Aperol Spritz, you’re in luck. Cann makes a great dupe that satisfies with light notes of lemon, orange, and rhubarb. Add one part of this spritz with three parts of soda water or another bubbly option and you have a killer mocktail recipe. At 60 mg of THC per bottle, you can play around with your dose to find the ideal experience.