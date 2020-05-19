Getting to the Bottom of What the 5G Fuss Is All About

The claims and conspiracy theories surrounding the launch of 5G have been shocking and unprecedented. In the most extreme cases, people linking the technology to illness and the coronavirus pandemic have torched mobile phone masts and assaulted engineers.

In an attempt to get to the bottom of the panic, VICE host Josh Osbourne spoke to Dr David Robert Grimes, a cancer researcher and physicist at the University of Oxford, to find out if there are any grounds for the protesters’ claims, and to hear his explanation of the symptoms some people are attributing to the rollout of 5G.

Videos by VICE

Josh also met people protesting against the implementation of the new generation of cellular networks to hear the ways they claim it is negatively impacting their lives.