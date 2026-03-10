6 Dating App Mistakes That Are Killing Your Match Count

Dating apps can be awful, we all know that. There’s the usual cycle of swiping dozens of times, getting a little glimmer of hope, only to find a red flag in a prompt or in their photos. Is it another left swipe? Or are they worth an opening message? After that, you don’t even know if they’ll ghost you or throw out a lame opener.

The worst part is that a lot of the stuff tanking people’s chances is completely fixable. SELF rounded up advice from dating coaches and app experts, and the same issues kept coming up again and again.

1. Your photos are confusing

If your first picture is blurry, ancient, hidden behind sunglasses, or lost inside a group shot, it’s off-putting. Hinge’s Logan Ury said, “It’s great to show off your social life, but don’t make us guess which one you are.” A dating profile shouldn’t feel like a “guess who’s who” mission. Use clear, current photos that actually look like you.

2. Your bio is lazy

A half-empty profile gives “I want attention, but I don’t want to try.” Cliché prompts, one-word answers, and generic filler give people absolutely nothing to grab onto. Bumble’s Shan Boodram said, “Being specific is always better than being generic,” which feels obvious, yet here we are. Give people a real sense of your humor, your interests, and whether you have an actual personality when you’re face-to-face.

3. Your opening line has no pulse

“Hey” is not a conversation starter. It’s a test of how little effort a person can put in and still hope for a reward. Stop it. Zachary Zane said, “When that’s all you send, I know you didn’t read my bio fully.” He’s right. If your opener could be sent to 75 other people in the same hour, it probably shouldn’t be sent at all.

4. Your intentions are buried

If you want a relationship, say that. If you want casual, say that too. One expert told SELF that people avoid being direct because they think it’ll scare people off. Good. That’s useful. A lot of dating app misery comes from people trying to look universally appealing instead of being honest.

5. Your profile sounds bitter

Yes, the apps can be exhausting. Nobody needs that energy in your bio. Zane warned that jaded profiles come off hostile, and he’s right. Save the rant for your best friend. Your profile should sound open, funny, and self-aware, not like you’re already annoyed at someone who hasn’t even matched with you yet.

6. You’re swiping for the wrong reason

This one does the most damage. Matchmaker Sarah Louise Ryan said, “Most people swipe when they’re bored, not when they’re ready to meet someone.” That creates a lot of dead-end chat and fake momentum. If you’re on the apps for validation, distraction, or a little ego boost before bed, you’re probably wasting your own time along with everybody else’s.

The bar on dating apps sits somewhere near the floor. A profile that feels current and real already clears a shocking amount of competition.