6 Signs You’re Smarter Than You Think

Smart people don’t always look the way people expect. We usually picture intelligence as perfect grades, instant answers, or somebody who talks like a human TED Talk. Of course, those people might be intelligent, but sometimes, smartness looks like constant curiosity, a brain that keeps rearranging ideas for fun, or an annoying tendency to question your own assumptions even when you’d rather relax for once.

In a Psychology Today piece, psychologist Alice Boyes argues that one form of intelligence gets overlooked all the time: intellectual creativity. Her point is that smartness isn’t only about knowing facts. It can also live in how you think, how you experiment, and how you keep playing out different scenarios of the same idea after everyone else has forgotten about it.

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Here are some signs you might be smarter than you think:

1. Your brain keeps tossing ideas around

Some smart people have minds that feel busy in a productive way. You jump from tiny details to bigger questions, then back again. One minute you’re thinking about how to fix a problem at work, the next you’re wondering why people make the same dating mistake for 12 years straight. Boyes describes intellectually creative people as moving between the microscopic and the philosophical with purposeful energy.

2. You keep reflecting on things other people would forget

You hear one good analogy, one off-hand comment, one smart line in an interview, and your brain keeps thinking about it later in the shower or while driving. That ongoing reflection can be a sign of intelligence, especially when you’re trying to make sense of why an idea is interesting instead of letting it pass by untouched. Boyes says intellectually creative people return to these mental puzzles again and again.

3. You notice sharp thinking in other people

A smart person usually perks up when somebody else says something original. You can spot a strong idea, a clever mental model, or a fresh way of framing a problem, and instead of feeling threatened, you get interested. Boyes says this is a marker of intellectual creativity. You’re tuned in to good thinking when you see it.

4. You actually test your ideas

Plenty of people enjoy living in their own brains. Smart people just usually do something with it. Boyes writes that experimentation is a major part of intellectual creativity. You try things, tweak them, scrap them, try again. That can mean a new workflow, a different way to pitch an idea, or a tiny kitchen adjustment that makes your life easier.

5. You catch your own mental nonsense

One of the clearest signs of intelligence is metacognition, or thinking about your thinking. Smart people can notice when ego, old habits, or past experience are distorting the current situation. Boyes writes that intellectually creative people actively work against the ways their own intelligence could get in their way. That’s a very useful skill, and an extremely humbling one.

6. You keep trying to improve

This doesn’t mean you’re never satisfied or that you have to turn every hobby into a self-optimization project. It means your mind naturally revisits what worked, what didn’t, and what you’d change next time. Boyes describes this iterative impulse as part of creative intelligence. Smartness isn’t always obvious or flashy. Sometimes it’s a person mentally going over a conversation from six hours ago because they know there was a better way to phrase the point.

That can be a burden, sure. It can also be a gift. If your mind works like this, you might be a lot smarter than you’ve been giving yourself credit for.