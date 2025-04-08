6ix9ine’s New Music is Getting Roasted on Social Media

Controversial rapper 6ix9ine recently dropped some new music, but it’s not going over well with fans, it seems.

This week, Teka$hi 6ix9ine dropped music videos for two new songs, “HANNA” and “POPPA.” According to Hot New Hip-Hop, the songs have been met with some lukewarm to critical rations, with at least one person writing “No, thanks” under an Instagram post about the songs.

The outlet noted that over on X (formerly Twitter) someone added: “We need the rap back, not this singing shit.”

The videos, which you can see above and below, are… fine? The “POPPA” video is pretty unremarkable as far as rap music videos go, but the “HANNA” video at least has some dope jetski stunts that are occasionally interrupted by 6ix9ine pretending to be relevant.

While there have been critics, it would be remiss not to note that many have praised the videos as well. “Damn let’s get over that million. To many haters reporting Tekashi,” a fan wrote in the comments under the “POPPA” video on YouTube. “This song is so fire!!!”

“I liked both of them a lot, it’s a mix of fascinating colors and its liveliness is that of 2018, a return to game 69, I loved its return because it was so big,” another fan added in the YouTube comments under the “HANNA” video.

In other 6ix9ine news, the rapper—whose real name is Daniel Hernandez—recently revealed that he briefly roomed with Diddy while in police custody in late 2024.

“We like, we literally like… we sleeping right next to each other, nah for real. I sleep right here, he [Diddy] slept right there,” he said during a Twitch live stream with DJ Akademiks, as reported by The Express Tribune.

6ix9ine Gave Diddy Advice While They Were Inmates Together

Elaborating on their time behind bars together, 6ix9ine says he encouraged Diddy to take control of his narrative. “I told him like, yo bro, like speak… you see how media is crucifying Diddy, the media is crucifying him because they know they got the narrative, they got the upper hand,” 6ix9ine explained.

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York on sex trafficking charges. His trial is scheduled to start in May.

“I talked to Diddy,” 6ix9ine continued, then saying he told the imprisoned hip-hip mogul: “I know about your situation… but you gotta give a narrative or they will crucify you.”