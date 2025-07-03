7 Missing After Fireworks Warehouse Explodes in California

On Tuesday evening, just before 6 p.m., a warehouse in rural Esparto, California, operated by a company aptly named Devastating Pyrotechnics, caught fire and set off a series of explosions that torched 80 acres of land. It sent shrapnel flying across the land that used to be occupied by a sprawling fireworks warehouse.

Seven people remain unaccounted for. Cal Fire says they can’t enter yet because it’s still too dangerous, littered with deadly debris and unexploded ordnance.

Among the family members of the missing was 18-year-old Syanna Ruiz, who confronted officials at a press conference, demanding answers about her missing boyfriend and two brothers-in-law. Authorities responded with cautious apologies and firm reminders of the ongoing danger at the site.

7 Missing After Massive Explosion At Northern California Fireworks Warehouse

Cal Fire was sure to mention that the warehouse was owned by a licensed operator, perhaps mentioned in an attempt to silence any concerns about illegal and potentially dangerous ordinance that may have been on site.

But just because it was officially licensed doesn’t mean that everything there was above board. That’s still under investigation. Chief Curtis Lawrence of the Esparto Fire Protection District said that in all his years, he’d never seen anything like that explosion.

Cities across Northern California, including Cloverdale, Lodi, and Marysville, scrambled to cancel fireworks celebrations, either out of respect or because their stock of fireworks had been set off when the warehouse exploded.

Devastating Pyrotechnics, which has been supplying California with fireworks for over 30 years, posted a somber statement online in support of those impacted and pledged full cooperation with investigators.