75-Year-Old Luxury Real Estate Agent Allegedly Bit a Child Over a Free T-Shirt

The free t-shirt toss at East Hampton’s breezy, beachside concert series was supposed to be a wholesome moment — and then a 75-year-old Manhattan luxury real estate agent may or may not have bitten a seven-year-old girl in a melee over the free merch.

The alleged chomper is Gail Bomze, a multimillion-dollar luxury real estate agent who once had a cameo on Million Dollar Listing. According to East Hampton Village police, Bomze was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the alleged child-biting occurred during the Tuesdays at Main Beach concert series.

Witnesses claim Bomze went fully feral during the merch toss, allegedly punching and kicking her way through a sea of children to snag a free shirt. One girl says Bomze grabbed her arm and bit it, leaving her swollen and bleeding. Bleeding! They put down dogs for less.

Bomze was released after being booked. Her lawyer says things went down a little differently. Attorney Christopher McGuire says Bomze was actually the victim, knocked to the ground by teens in the scrum for a cotton-blend. He claims she reported the chaos to event organizers, who then apologized and promised to up their crowd-control game.

East Hampton officials insist this is the first black mark on their otherwise serene concert series in over five years. Bradford Billet, CEO of the event’s foundation, said, “We strongly condemn this alleged, isolated incident.”

Gotta love the strong condemnation of an alleged incident. We stand firmly against the concept of rich old people vampirically drawing blood from children with their teeth over a free T-shirt, which may or may not have recently happened at our event.

Bomze, once a human resources exec who pivoted to luxury real estate in the early 2000s, has since become an Upper East Side fixture. She’s sold homes to millionaires, donated to the Central Park Conservancy, and rubbed elbows with the art elite. Now she’s facing criminal charges over the alleged biting of a child over a free T-shirt.