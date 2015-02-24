8-Ball White Truffle Doughnuts Recipe

Prep: 6 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the mother dough:

2 3/4 cup bread flour

1 3/4 cup water

2 2/3 tablespoons dry yeast

for the final dough:

3 1/4 cup bread flour

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

6 large eggs

3 tablespoons dry yeast

1 3/4 cup unsalted butter

3/4 cup whole milk

mother dough (all)

to assemble:

powdered sugar

white truffles, optional

chocolate syrup, for drizzling

Directions

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the ingredients for the mother dough together until smooth and ferment at room temperature for four hours with a towel over the top of the bowl.

2. Place the mother dough in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add all the remaining ingredients except the butter. Knead for ten minutes on medium speed.

3. After 10 minutes have passed, start adding the butter one tablespoon at a time, kneading until each is well-incorporated.

4. Put the dough into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and leave in a warm place until doubled in size, about one hour.

5. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to a thickness of 3/8 inches.

6. Using a 1-inch circular cookie cutter, cut out the doughnuts, re-rolling the scraps until the dough is completely used. In rows of two, create 2 by 4 doughnut holes touching one another.

7. Spray squares of parchment paper with pan spray (parchment must be just bigger than the 8 ball doughnut. Place the doughnut on top of the sprayed parchment. Lightly spray the tops of the doughnut with pan spray and gently lay plastic wrap over the doughnuts and allow to rise for 1 hour at room temperature.

8. In a cast iron skillet, heat canola oil to 370°F. Fry each 8 ball doughnut for roughly 30 seconds per side. Drain on a wire rack.

9. Once cool, place 4 tablespoons of powdered sugar into a sandwich bag, add the doughnuts, and shake. Shave white truffles into the bag and close. Drizzle with warm chocolate sauce before serving. Sell on the DL.