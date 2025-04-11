A Babysitter Checked for Monsters Under the Bed—and Found a Man Hiding

It sounds like the setup to a horror movie—a babysitter’s worst nightmare. In Barton County, Kansas, a child asked their babysitter to check for a “monster” under the bed. But when she lifted the bed skirt to reassure them, she came face-to-face with something far more terrifying: an actual man hiding underneath.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the man wasn’t just trespassing—he had a protection from abuse order against him, forbidding him from being anywhere near the property. And yet, there he was.

What happened next was total chaos. As the babysitter tried to protect the child, a struggle broke out. One of the children was reportedly knocked over during the altercation, and the suspect fled before police could arrive.

The man, 27, wasn’t an unknown intruder. Authorities say he had previously lived at the home and had been ordered by a court to stay away following multiple charges, including domestic battery, criminal threat, and violating a previous protection order. He had posted bond just ten days prior to this incident.

After initially evading capture, he was found the following day and taken into custody after a brief foot chase. This time, a judge ordered him jailed with a $500,000 bond. New charges are expected to include aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, and child endangerment.

While no serious injuries were reported, the psychological impact of the incident is harder to measure. The idea that the “monster under the bed” could actually be real is a chilling thought for anyone—especially for a child and the adult entrusted with their care.

This case is seriously unsettling. It’s a clear example of how the system can fall short when it comes to protecting people from repeat offenders. The man had already been charged with domestic violence and violating a protection order earlier in the year, yet he was out on bond. It took a gut-dropping moment in a child’s bedroom to land him back in custody—hopefully for much longer this time.

As for the babysitter, she was reportedly shaken but able to keep the children safe. And somewhere in Kansas, one kid just learned the hard way that sometimes the scariest things under the bed aren’t imaginary at all.