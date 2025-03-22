A Bunch of Tesla Owners Just Got Doxxed

Tesla owners now have more to worry about than driving what is undoubtedly the ugliest car in existence. Amid Elon Musk’s controversial work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) a new website launched with the sole purpose of doxxing Tesla owners, multiple outlets reported.

Called DOGEQUEST, the site featured an interactive map that highlighted Tesla dealerships, chargers, and owners across the country. It also included names, addresses, phone numbers, and social media handles of people connected to Tesla.

Tesla Owners Doxxed on New Website

CNBC reported that the people listed on the site were connected to DOGE. Meanwhile, USA Today claimed it was Tesla owners that were listed.

Six people included on the map told NBC News that some of the information listed about them was accurate. Others told the outlet that information about them was out of date.

Per the outlet, the website encouraged people to vandalize cars with spray paint or enact other “creative expressions of protest.”

The site, the outlet reported, said it would take down owners’ personal information if they sold their Tesla. That’s becoming common amid Musk’s political involvement. Even Sheryl Crowe made headlines for doing so, and for donating the proceeds to NPR.

Elon Musk and Others Condemn Doxxing Tesla Owners

In a post to X, Musk bashed the site, which has reportedly been available on and off in recent days.

“Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!!” he tweeted.

The FBI agreed, with Deputy Director Dan Bongino saying on X that they are “actively working on the Tesla incidents.”

The websites appeared in the wake of attacks on Teslas throughout the country. Locations related to Tesla have been attacked with spray paint and Molotov cocktails in cities including Las Vegas, Boston, San Diego, and more.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences.”

“We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes,” she added.