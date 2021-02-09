A DJ Who Allegedly Stormed the Capitol While Smoking Weed Has Been Arrested

A Long Island DJ who allegedly smoked weed with his friends after breaking into the Capitol during the riots on Jan. 6 has been arrested.

Greg Rubenacker, the Farmingdale, New York, man who famously documented himself and others on Snapchat during the insurrection, was taken into custody Tuesday. Rubenacker was scheduled to appear in federal court later in the afternoon.

In one segment of his Snapchat story from D.C., Rubenacker can be heard saying, “Holy shit! This is history! We took the Capitol!,” according to a federal complaint. The video then cuts to two separate segments, one of him vaping from a blue device while standing in the Capitol Rotunda, and another of him smoking what appears to be a joint along with a few others.

“Smoke out the Capitol, baby,” he says, looking directly into the camera, using a Snapchat account that displayed his real name. “Hell, yeah.”

Rubenacker was identified and reported to federal authorities on January 11 by a former classmate, according to the complaint. The FBI later confirmed his identity using records from New York’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Rubenacker is expected to face several charges, including disorderly conduct.

Last month, the agency charged a handful of people who decided to smoke in the building, including Dominic Pezzola, a member of the Proud Boys, who recorded himself smoking on Capitol grounds. Pezzola was identified by VICE News with the help of former high school classmates last month.

More than 200 Capitol rioters have been arrested from the insurrection, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.