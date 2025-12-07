A European Man Drought Has Women Hiring Stand-In Husbands for Everyday Chores

There are a lot of odd side effects of demographic imbalance, but Latvia might have the most unexpectedly practical one. The country has so few men that women are now hiring “husbands for an hour,” not for romance, but for housework. It almost sounds like the premise of a questionable late-night channel, yet it’s a completely normal service in a country where the gender imbalance is wildly lopsided.

Eurostat reports that Latvia has 15.5% more women than men, over three times the European Union average. According to local media, that gap widens dramatically with age. The World Atlas notes that women over 65 outnumber men nearly two-to-one. There’s a national shortage of dateable, reliable, or even available men, and the cultural fallout is starting to show up in the most domestic corners of life.

Women like Dania, who works at festivals, told The Sun that her social life feels like an all-women’s college. “Ninety-eight percent of my colleagues are women,” she said. She wasn’t complaining, but she admitted the imbalance gets dull. “Just for the good balance, you would want to have some more men to flirt or chat with.” Her friend Zane said most of their girlfriends have simply gone abroad to look for partners.

A Shortage of Available Men in Europe Has Women Hiring Stand-In Husbands

But flirting aside, daily life still requires someone who can fix a busted pipe or mount a TV that’s been leaning against a wall for six months. Enter the booming rent-a-husband industry. Platforms like Komanda24 advertise “Men With Golden Hands,” offering plumbing, carpentry, repairs, and anything else that requires tools and patience. Another service, Remontdarbi.lv, lets women hire a “husband for an hour,” promising someone who will show up within the hour, paint a wall, fix curtains, and leave without small talk.

The gender gap has roots in health differences. The World Atlas reports that Latvian men have significantly lower life expectancy due in part to smoking rates three times higher than those of women. Over 60 percent of men are overweight or obese. Lifestyle, health policy, and social patterns stack together, and the result is a lopsided dating pool and a booming handyman economy with a catchy name.

And this isn’t only a Baltic phenomenon. In 2022, a British couple went viral after Laura Young started renting out her husband, James, as a “handy husband” for extra cash. He now books out full months doing everything from tiling to carpet laying.

Latvia’s version isn’t meant to be romantic in any way. It’s simply what happens when a country runs low on men, and women still need someone to fix the damn sink.