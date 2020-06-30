A Judge Just Blocked a Tell-All Book By Trump’s Niece About His ‘Lethal Flaws’

A judge in New York State just slapped a temporary restraining order on President Trump’s niece, ordering her to hold off on publishing her damning tell-all book about her uncle until the court can issue a final ruling.

The decision marks a near-term victory for Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, in his legal battle to keep Mary Trump from releasing her memoir before the November election.

Mary’s bombshell book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” promises to dissect Trump’s “lethal flaws,” according to a description by publisher Simon & Schuster.

But now its planned July 28th release date is in question. The judge gave no immediate indication of how long the court battle to reach a final decision might take.

Mary Trump’s book has been billed as both an insider account of Trump’s background and an expert analysis of his mental state, penned by a family member who also happens to have an advanced degree in clinical psychology.

“She describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse,” the publisher wrote. “Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.”

But there’s no telling now whether it will be out before election day, or not.

The judge ordered:

Pending the hearing and determination of Petitioner Robert S. Trump’s within motion for a preliminary injunction, Mary L. Trump and Simon & Schuster, Inc., together with their respective members, officers, employees, servants, agents, attorneys, representatives and all other persons acting on behalf of or in concert with either or both of them, are hereby temporarily enjoined and restrained, pursuant to CPLR 6313, from publishing, printing or distributing any book or any portions thereof including but not limited to the book entitled: ‘Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’, in any medium containing descriptions or accounts of Mary L. Trump’s relationship with Robert S. Trump, Donald Trump, or Maryanne Trump Barry.

President Trump’s younger brother Robert sued to stop the release of the book earlier this month in the Queens Surrogate Court but was rebuffed, and told he had filed suit in the wrong district. But Tuesday’s order resulted from his second attempt, in Dutchess County, which has now proved, for the moment, successful.

Mary Trump’s book represents the second literary bombshell of the summer that appeared likely to rock President Trump’s world. His administration attempted to block the other one, written by his former national security advisor John Bolton, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington D.C., but was rebuffed.

Cover: U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

