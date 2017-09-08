A KFC Customer Got Fined for Taking Too Long to Eat His Chicken

The beauty of fast food is that it’s prepared quickly, fills you up, and, most important, is cheap. You can purchase a double stacked burger, fries, and Coke and still have change left from a fiver. However, when one guy visited a branch of KFC last week, he received a bigger bill than he’d bargained for. (And no, not because he put in Drake-sized fried chicken order.)

According to local news website Gazette Live, customer Mark Howie visited a branch of KFC in Wolviston, County Durham and spent £23 on lunch for his family. On the following Monday, he received a £60 fine through the post. The reason? They took too long to eat their food.

Not such a bargain bucket, after all.

Howie received the penalty from private parking company Civil Enforcement Ltd, who manage KFC’s car park and say that he overstayed the one-hour time limit by 19 minutes. Naturally, Howie wasn’t impressed. He told Gazette Live: “The one thing that struck me was how they say you can have to eat a family meal in under an hour, but when you have a kids, that definitely isn’t always possible. I felt mistreated as a customer.”

KFC initially refused to intervene, but has since appealed the fine on Howie’s behalf. MUNCHIES reached out to the chain to find out more about the case. A spokesperson told us: “Although we don’t run the car park at our Wolviston restaurant, our fans are important to us, so we worked with the parking company to get Mark’s fine overturned. Time restrictions on parking are there for the benefit of our customers, so there’s space available for them to park while eating. We’ve taken the feedback on board and are looking at how we can make the system better.”

Talk about “fast” food …