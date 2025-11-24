A Looming ‘Insect Apocalypse’ Could Put Global Food Supplies at Risk

“When I was a kid, you could go out driving in the summer, and you would come home, and your car windshield was covered in bugs,” said ecologist Cheryl Schultz. Today, you can cruise through peak season with spotless glass.

A once-normal layer of splattered wings and legs has vanished, and that absence has become its own warning sign. Scientists call this long decline an “insect apocalypse,” and for once, the dramatic name matches the data.

Researchers speaking with Live Science described a global pattern that has shifted from a gentle decline to an unmistakable drop. Bee diversity has fallen by roughly 25 percent since the mid-90s.

Butterfly numbers in the United States are down over 20 percent. A long-term German monitoring project reported a 76 percent decline in flying insects in some forests. Scientists tracking these changes warn that ecosystems are shedding core species at a pace that threatens their stability.

Climate change drives much of the decline. Rising temperatures cause plants to bloom sooner, which throws many insects off track from the resources they used to depend on. Insects that used to flourish each year now disappear due to heat waves, droughts, and storms.

Habitat loss makes things even harder, with natural spaces being replaced by buildings, farmland, or maintained lawns that offer no food or places to live. Pesticides add to the damage. Chemicals like neonicotinoids and glyphosate hurt bees and weaken their ability to cope with seasonal changes.

Roel van Klink of the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research said many species simply cannot keep pace with the rapid environmental changes reshaping their cycles. A few adaptable pests expand while sensitive pollinators decline.

The consequences are already brushing up against the food system. Three-quarters of the world’s crops depend on insect pollination to some extent. Chocolate and coffee rely on insects completely. In the United Kingdom, pollinators add roughly a billion dollars to agriculture each year.

In the United States, the value jumps to the tens of billions. As ecological modeler Francesca Mancini put it, preventing further losses is no longer the goal. Restoring insect biodiversity is the only way forward.

There are real signs of hope. Focused conservation work helped the once-endangered Fender’s blue butterfly recover in the Pacific Northwest, along with dozens of other species that benefited from the same efforts. Small native-plant patches in yards, farms, and city blocks offer crucial habitat. Limiting pesticide use, planting hedgerows, and creating “bee lawns” help insect communities recover even in heavily developed regions.

The crisis is enormous, but the solutions are not abstract. Scientists are still mapping the full scale of the decline, yet they agree that action cannot wait for perfect numbers. Insects have already shown us what happens when they disappear. Our food system will feel the next hit unless we act before the silence deepens.