A New Life Is Strange Game Is in Development, According to Leak

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is getting a sequel—according to a new leak, at least. A former Deck Nine Games employee claims that Square Enix is still planning to release the new LIS title, despite Double Exposure having poor sales.

Despite years of anticipation, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure struggled with sales when it launched in 2024. This led many fans to believe that the Life Is Strange franchise was pretty much dead in the water.

According to a new leak, however, this isn’t the case, as a sequel to Double Exposure is apparently still coming out.

The rumor first kicked off when players discovered a LinkedIn profile for a Deck Nine Games employee. The profile listed an “unannounced project to be released in 2025.” However, a second former Deck Nine Games employee then commented on it, saying it was a new Life Is Strange game. “It is Double Exposure 2, with a more likely release of 2026.”

Interestingly, the ex-employee claims that the new Life Is Strange project has to be made because it was a part of a contract the studio made with Square Enix. “Double Exposure 2 was part of Square’s contract with Deck Nine for DE. It was never not going to be made.”

If true, it sounds like we are indeed getting a new Life Is Strange game sometime in 2026.

Double Exposure Was a Sales Flop

According to the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, the former Deck Nine Games employee has provided proof that they worked for the studio. So, this leak has some credibility behind it.

Still, it’s an interesting development given that Life Is Strange: Double Exposure had poor sales. Reports from March even claim the game was a “huge loss” for Square Enix.

So if it’s true that the Double Exposure sequel is happening because of a contract, that sounds like a tough situation. As far as why the game didn’t perform well, there was a lot of controversy going into the LIS title. Without getting into major spoilers, the fandom was not happy with how Deck Nine Games handled the relationship between Max and Chloe.

At the end of Life Is Strange, players are given a major choice that gives them a specific ending. Many fans specifically felt that Double Exposure largely ignored these events. The 2024 title was even accused of being a “reboot” more than a sequel.

Poor sales aside, it seems like we are getting a Life Is Strange: Double Exposure sequel. Whether players want it or not, it appears Max Caulfield will be getting a new adventure.