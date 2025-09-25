A New PS5 Pro Model Has Been Leaked—and It’s Releasing Soon

According to a leak, Sony PlayStation is going to release a new PS5 Pro model at the end of September 2025. If true, the console revision is going to launch very soon in Europe and will have small improvements over the previous model.

A New PS5 Pro Is Releasing in Europe

This latest update comes from prolific tech expert billbil-kun. In his September 25 post, the insider revealed that a new PS5 Pro model is launching in Europe. At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether the PlayStation 5 Pro revision will also be released in the US.

“Sony is set to launch a new version of the PS5 Pro on the European market, identified by the reference CFI-7121. Availability on the American continent remains uncertain at this time.”

Interestingly, billbil-kun states that PS5 Pro CFI-7121 will also have improvements over the original model, although he cautions that the improvements might be minimal. “The improvements to this model, which are still unknown, are likely to be modest. They are possibly limited to better energy efficiency. However, one thing seems certain: there will be no reduction in its 2TB SSD storage capacity.”

Billbil-kun is, of course, referencing the new base PS5 model that was announced weeks ago. The European console revision not only lowered its storage space to 825GB, but it also raised its price to €499. So it appears Sony is not following the same path with the Pro line. The new PS5 Pro model will launch in Europe starting on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and will sell for €799.99.

Why Sony Is Releasing a New PlayStation 5 Pro

Sony hasn’t given a statement on why they are releasing a new PS5 Pro model. However, some speculate that it has to do with tariffs impacting global markets. To avoid raising prices in Europe, the new revision could use cheaper parts to bring down manufacturing costs. It could also have to do with EU regulations, as the new PS5 models have so far focused heavily on energy efficiency.

However, all of this is pure speculation at this point. It is interesting that neither the new PS5 nor the PS5 Pro CFI-7121 models have been announced for the US yet. However, we could see the revisions hit North American markets later this fall. Still, at least the new Pro model isn’t increasing the price or lowering its storage space. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time there have been reports about PlayStation putting a heavy focus on energy efficiency.

According to PS6 leaks, the new system is actually centering the console’s main design on bringing energy usage way down. It’s also been stated that the next-gen console won’t have a massive jump in graphical power from the PS5. If true, Sony plans to focus their efforts on making the PS6 have a low, affordable price while also making big improvements in its energy usage.

Of course, take all this with a major grain of salt, as it’s not officially confirmed. So yeah, if you live in Europe, you might want to hold off on picking up a new system. A new PlayStation 5 Pro model will be launching soon, according to this latest leak.