PS6 Specs and Release Date Reportedly Leaked

The specs for PlayStation 6 have reportedly been leaked online. A new insider report claims to reveal the strength of the PS6 and its portable console, as well as their potential release date.

Back in April, a leak claimed that PS6 would release with both a home and portable console at launch. A new update from tech expert Moore’s Law Is Dead seems to confirm this, as the enthusiast revealed Sony’s specs for the upcoming PlayStation consoles in a July 31 video. The insider says that Sony is aggressively focusing on keeping the pricing down for the PS6, as well as its power consumption. If true, it also appears the PS6 will be roughly 50% more powerful than the PS5 Pro.

Interestingly, it appears that we may have a potential PS6 release date from this latest leak as well. However, it’s closer to a possible release window, as it’s based on production schedules. “Manufacturing planned for mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 or early-2028 release date.”

So if you’ve recently purchased a PS5 Pro, you can breathe a sigh of relief, as we are still about two years out from the new console, if these leaks are accurate.

For your convenience, here is a list of the leaked PS6 specs from Moore’s Law Is Dead:

Chiplet design, with some mention of possibly utilizing “Navi 5” desktop chiplets.

Backwards compatibility to PS5 and PS4 generations. (No mention of PS3.)

Manufacturing planned for mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 or early 2028 release date.

160W TBP

8 x Zen 6 (or later) cores

40-48 RDNA 5 compute units @ 3GHz+

160-bit or 192-bit bus w/ GDDR7 @ 32GT/s+

Rasterization performance estimated to be ~3x PS5 (ray tracing uplift expected to be higher)

PlayStation 6 Portable Will Be More Powerful Than Xbox ROG Ally

If you are a portable gamer, then this latest leak has some pretty exciting news! According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, the PS6 handheld console should be more powerful than the Xbox ROG Ally X.

“PS6 portable should beat Xbox Ally X in performance, but it doesn’t come off as a ‘powerhouse.’” Which, I guess, isn’t too unbelievable, given the Xbox handheld is releasing this year. With Sony’s new portable device potentially arriving in 2028, you would expect better performance.

Still, as someone who lived through the death of the PS Vita era, I never expected Sony to commit entirely to a new handheld device. I suppose the popularity of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck has had publishers scrambling.

But it also just makes sense. Most players in 2025 now want a home console and a device they can take on the go. I also think the massive success of the PS Portable for PS5 is a significant reason for PlayStation 6 to adopt a hybrid device route.

The only downside to this leak is that it doesn’t appear that the jump in power between PS5 and PS6 will be that great. Again, if true, it seems Sony is focusing on keeping pricing down and improving on the console’s power consumption. It should also be noted that these leaked PS6 specs are reportedly from official documents that AMD sent to PlayStation in 2023.

While it takes time to manufacture and produce a new console, specs can change in that time. But it’s also fairly common for these early leaks to be pretty close to the final product. Either way, take it with a grain of salt.