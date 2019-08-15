A Radio Station Is Streaming Woodstock ’69 in Full This Weekend

On this day in 1969, around 400,000 people showed up to a Bethel, New York diary farm for Woodstock, the most iconic and culturally influential music festival ever. Over three days, 32 acts played, including artists as ubiquitous as Jimi Hendrix, The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Who, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. While organizers have mercifully canceled the ill-advised Woodstock 50 fiasco, Philadelphia radio station WXPN has a much more thoughtful tribute to its enduring legacy.



On Thursday, August 15 at 5:07 p.m. ET, 50 years to the minute Woodstock’s first performer Richie Havens took the stage, the station will stream the full audio archives of the festival in real-time. In addition to every performance, the broadcast will even include the crowd sounds between sets, stage announcements, and rain delays. This is all happening because of a just-released box set Woodstock — Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, a chronological compilation of the entire festival that’s the product of a grueling 14-year restoration by producers Andy Zax and Brian Kehew.

Below, check out the complete schedule and tune in online here.



Thursday, August 15

5:07 p.m. — Richie Havens

7:10 p.m. — Swami Satchidanadna

7:30 p.m. — Sweetwater

8:30 p.m. — Bert Sommer

9:20 p.m. — Tim Hardin

10:20 p.m. — Ravi Shankar

11:20 p.m. — Melanie

11:55 p.m. — Arlo Guthrie

Friday, August 16

12:55 a.m. — Joan Baez

12:30 p.m. — Quill

1:20 p.m. — Country Joe McDonald

2 p.m. — Santana

3:30 p.m. — John B. Sebastian

4:45 p.m. — The Keef Hartley Band

6 p.m. — The Incredible String Band

7:30 p.m. — Canned Heat

9 p.m. — Mountain

10:30 p.m. — Grateful Dead

Saturday, August 17

12:30 a.m. — Creedence Clearwater Revival

2 a.m. — Janis Joplin

3:30 a.m. — Sly & The Family Stone

5 a.m. — The Who

8 a.m. — Jefferson Airplane

2 p.m. — Joe Cocker

6:30 p.m. — Country Joe & The Fish

8:15 p.m. — Ten Years After

10 p.m. — The Band

Sunday, August 18

12 a.m. — Johnny Winter

1:30 a.m. — Blood, Sweat & Tears

3 a.m. — Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

6 a.m. — The Butterfield Blues Band

7:30 a.m. — Sha Na Na

9 a.m. — Jimi Hendrix