A Tribe Called Quest Will Release a Final Album in November

​Q-Tip has announced that A Tribe Called Quest will release what will be the iconic hip-hop group’s final album on November 11. The yet-to-be-named record will also feature Busta Rhymes and Consequence.

In a handwritten note posted to Facebook​, Q-Tip recalled the group’s return to the studio following last year’s November 13 ​Tonight Show​ appearance​, which marked their first televised performance in 18 years.

Phife Dawg died​ on March 22, before the album was completed, but Q-Tip notes that “he left us with the blue print of what we had to do…No, this isn’t filled with old Phife bars…This is that pure, unstepped on pure!!​”

The record, due out on Epic, marks the NYC group’s sixth album, and their first since 1998’s ​The Love Movement​. Epic boss LA Reid hinted that a new Quest project was on its way in an August interview with the Rap Radar​ podcast​, saying “I’m really happy about it man, it’s really something special. It’s one of the things I’m most excited about over everything we’re working on.”​​

Check out Tip’s full statement below, and read our remembrance​of Phife Dawg and our interview​ with the Five Foot Assassin himself.

