A Tribe Called Quest Will Release a Final Album in November

Q-Tip has announced that A Tribe Called Quest will release what will be the iconic hip-hop group’s final album on November 11. The yet-to-be-named record will also feature Busta Rhymes and Consequence.
In a handwritten note posted to Facebook, Q-Tip recalled the group’s return to the studio following last year’s November 13 Tonight Show appearance, which marked their first televised performance in 18 years.
Phife Dawg died on March 22, before the album was completed, but Q-Tip notes that “he left us with the blue print of what we had to do…No, this isn’t filled with old Phife bars…This is that pure, unstepped on pure!!”
The record, due out on Epic, marks the NYC group’s sixth album, and their first since 1998’s The Love Movement. Epic boss LA Reid hinted that a new Quest project was on its way in an August interview with the Rap Radar podcast, saying “I’m really happy about it man, it’s really something special. It’s one of the things I’m most excited about over everything we’re working on.”
Check out Tip’s full statement below, and read our remembranceof Phife Dawg and our interview with the Five Foot Assassin himself.
