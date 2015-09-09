A Troupe of Cardboard Boxes Dances in Istanbul

Hundreds of motorized cardboard boxes send ripples of movement and sound bouncing between the sterile white walls of the Borusan Contemporary gallery, which houses this latest installation from sound artist Zimoun. Showcased in an earlier edition at the Église Saint-Nicolas de Caen, 240 prepared dc-motors, cardboard boxes 60x20x20cm will be shown alongside projects from artists Krzysztof Wodiczko and Michl Rovner at the Istanbul gallery until February 21st, 2017 as part of the composite exhibition What Lies Beneath, curated by Christiane Paul.

As we have come to expect (and demand) from the prolific Swiss artist, the work is a DIY sound sculpture of epic proportions. It comprises a cadre of the artist’s typically quotidian components—motors, wood, cardboard, metal, tape, wire, and power supplies—and, as Paul notes, “seems to assume characteristics of the natural, and the architecture and composition of sound and movement become an organism, defined in its characteristics but alive.”

Videos by VICE

Below, the many moving parts of 240 prepared dc-motors, cardboard boxes 60x20x20cm:

See more resounding artworks on Zimoun’s webpage.

Related:

A Mechanized Wooden Sculpture Army Invades an Austrian Church

A Warehouse-Sized Plastic Sheet Dances in Artificial Wind

This Is What A Cardboard Box Mosh Pit Looks Like