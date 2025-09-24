A$AP Rocky Disses Drake Amidst Ugly UMG Lawsuit

Out of all the enemies Drake sparred with in 2024, A$AP Rocky went a little under the radar. For the most part, Drake’s ire was directed towards Rihanna. To some, The 6 God was a bitter, scorned ex-lover and would lash out accordingly. Rocky just happened to be in the crosshairs by proxy.

Naturally, he defends his wife and sides with Metro Boomin in his large crusade against Drake. Fast forward to some subliminal disses exchanged on both sides, their feud mostly dissipates due to the massive crater Kendrick Lamar left behind beefing with Drake. Still, this doesn’t mean that A$AP Rocky isn’t liable to take shots at Drake.

Recently, he spoke to ELLE for a cover story, where he opened up about the squabble between Drake and Kendrick. Despite the back and forth, A$AP Rocky deemed it necessary to withdraw. At the end of the day, he felt like Kendrick had more to bring to the table and that was the core beef at hand. Any extra names were simply accoutrements.

A$ap Rocky Talks Drake Feud and Why He Finds The Lawsuit Corny

“It was healthy for hip-hop,” Rocky says about the beef. “The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that’s mainly why I fell back.”

However, in the matter of Drake’s lawsuit against UMG, A$AP Rocky, like many others, doesn’t think that’s hip-hop. Out of every beef, every feud, big or large, you don’t take the differences to the courts. You settle it on wax. At least you’re supposed to anyway.

“I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that,” A$AP Rocky adds. “What part of the game is that? What type of s—t is that? That’s none of my business, I guess.”

