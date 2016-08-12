“About You” by Colouring Is All About Obsession and Pressing Pause

“Stop all the clocks / I’ll be with you / You’re all that I think about…”

My friend Warren and I are always talking about the pause button. Where is the pause button in life? I want the ability to press it more than anything else. More than being able to program your dreams, or fly without a plane, more than wanting to be a mermaid. Even more than I want a burger right now, which is really saying something. This London-based band Colouring know the feeling. Below is the premiere for their new track “About You,” a song that folds R&B, 2-step, and post-Disclosure pop into one delicious track.

“It’s our version of a dance tune,” explains Jack. “It’s about addiction and a loss of control over your feelings for someone.”