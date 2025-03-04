Acclaim Rises From Beyond the Veil, With Wrasslin’ Icon Jeff Jarrett at the Helm

Acclaim is responsible for so many certifiable bangers during the golden age of gaming. Turok, Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls, and so many more iconic games had been brought to life, thanks to the publishing power and developmental powerhouses behind the name. In 2004, they unfortunately filed for bankruptcy, but you can’t keep a good dog down forever. Acclaim is back, baby, and this time, they’re backing the indie horse and working on original IP. Jeff Jarrett is here, too.

I Wonder if We’ll Be Getting Some Classic Wrestling Game Remasters With Jarrett’s Involvement

Acclaim is one of the most iconic gaming names, especially for those of us that grew up during the 16-bit era. Games like Mortal Kombat fundamentally changed our brain chemistry, and explosive shooters like Turok on the N64 helped shape us into who we are today.

Focusing not only on original IP, the newly reborn Acclaim will also be backing the indie publishing scene. It’ll be surreal for gamers in their 30s who are publishing their first game to have a chance to work with a company that published some of their favorite games. Maybe I need to get a move on making my first game.

I think the perfect cherry on top, however, is the involvement of Jeff Jarrett. Sure, it’s a little funny thinking that a former WWE wrestler is going to be on the board of directors. But honestly, if anyone knows anything about being a certified classic, it’s J-E-DOUBLE F.

It seems like Jeff Jarrett is going to be more than a pretty face on this revival, stating:

“For more than three decades, I’ve had the privilege to have been a part of both the wrestling and gaming universes, and I’m thrilled to now be a partner in the revival of Acclaim, an iconic publisher known for releasing some of the most legendary games of the ’80s and ’90s.”

Let’s just hope this means that a Vexx revival is imminent. Wait, am I the only person who would play that? Probably, but it would be neat to see. If nothing else, the name should be more than enough to get some traction behind some games. Here’s to hoping for nothing but success for Acclaim and their return to prime time.