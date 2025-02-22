Waypoint Weekend Episode 15: One of These Things Is NOT Like the Others

It’s the end of another week, and things have gotten more interesting than ever. While I would love to be sailing the seven seas with Majima in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for a second time, another game has started calling my name. And honestly? The rest of the crew has some incredible picks for this weekend, too. For this episode of Waypoint Weekend, we’re diving in and finding out what everyone is getting up to before the start of another work week.

Welcome Back TO Another Episode of Waypoint Weekend

It’s been a long, busy week. So, this Waypoint Weekend? I’m going to unwind by getting weird with Cosmo D’s Betrayal At Club Low. I played a preview build of its successor, Moves of the Diamond Hand, and I wondered where Cosmo D had been all my life. Basically, Betrayal At Club Low is a game all about nail-biting dice rolls. If you want to do anything, you gotta be the highest of rollers. Deduction, confrontation, making pizza — the world is your oyster as long as the Probability Gods are kind!

You’re on a rescue mission to save an old buddy of yours. That’s being held at a nightclub that used to be a coffin factory. …Yeah, that’s the kind of surreal shit I need for sure. The game is apparently short and has 11 endings — featuring missions you can attack in many different ways! I’m fully cleared to get really weird!

My weekend will be spent playing a game I can’t tell you I’m playing, in addition to giving Sodaman a shot. But the most important thing here is that I am still celebrating the monumental ass-whipping put upon the Chiefs by my beloved Philadelphia Eagles. I want it known that I called it after the Bucs tore us a new hole in the playoffs in Jalen’s first season starting.

I said we could win with 1. And here we are. As the defense proceeded to take their left hand, and then their right hand… and LAYETH THE SMACKETHDOWN ON PATRICK MAHOMES’ CANDY ASS. GO. F’N. BIRDS.

Although I dipped my toes into the game when it was first released, I never finished Lies of P. After finally conquering my Dark Souls fears, I think it’s time that I revisit this one. I remember it being gorgeous, filled to the brim with great imagery, and having fantastic combat. And since it’s going to be getting some additional DLC before Bloodborne gets a remaster, I figure I should finally give this one its due.

Lies of P is one of the few Souls-likes that seemingly does it just as well as its inspirations. While my first proper Souls-like may have been Another Crab’s Treasure, it gave me enough confidence to finally dive into the genre. Sure, Pinocchio probably gets a gun here, too, but I don’t think it’ll beat what Kril was packing.

I could tell you my time this weekend will be spent trying out Star of Providence or more of the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves demo. But really, that’s not entirely true. At least, that’s not where the majority of my time will be spent. Instead, I’ll be focusing on learning, creating, testing, and learning more. After years and years of being inspired by other indie devs, I’ve decided it’s time to try something I’ve wanted all my life. To make my own game.

That god-awful-looking platformer pictured above? Yeah, I made that! I know, it looks terrible, but looking good isn’t really the point. I wanted to see if I could make one level, with things that could kill you, and an end goal — and I did. I’m proud of it, sure, but more than that, I’m motivated like hell to dive even deeper to see what else I can accomplish. This Waypoint Weekend, I’ll be playing myself. Wait… no, that’s not… you know what I mean.

Wait, We Can Make Games Instead Of Just Playing Games FOr Waypoint Weekend?

The things you learn about the team at the end of the week. Who would have known? It’s great that Matt is starting the development of ‘Lil’ Green Guy Does His Best’ so early because I’m going to need to clear out a significant portion of my backlog before tackling that beast. I already know it’s going to be roughly 90+ hours with side quests not included. It’s going to be massive.

As always, keep on being amazing, and thanks for checking out another episode of Waypoint Weekend.