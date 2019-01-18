We Ruined Waypoint Radio with Adam Conover

We have a very special guest on Waypoint Radio 215: Adam Conover from Adam Ruins Everything came through to chat about games, comedy, and Nintendo nostalgia! Join Adam—and usual co-hosts Danielle, Austin, and Natalie—for a more freeform Friday podcast that tackles such questions as finding work-life balance among many tiring projects, asking “why, Nintendo?” and dipping into “true” Monopoly rules.



Discussed: Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Metroid, Monopoly, Adam Ruins Everything, Humans Who Make Games

