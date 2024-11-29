Adam Copeland Is “Ready To Get Back at It” in AEW

Adam Copeland says he’s ready to “get busy again” in AEW.

Copeland has been out of action since his cage match in May against Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing. While Copeland finished the match and retained the TNT Championship, he was forced to vacate it due to a fractured tibia. PWInsider recently reported that Copeland has been cleared to resume training, but it’ll be a while before we see him in the ring again.

Videos by VICE

ADAM COPELAND SPEAKS OUT ABOUT INJURY RECOVERY

“My brain forgets I’m 51, but my body quickly reminded me. ‘Yeah, you just jumped from 21 feet, asshole. That’s technically three stories. You’re 51, quit it.’ But I feel good, I’m ready to get back at it and to get busy again,” Copeland recently told The Leafs Nation.

In September Copeland spoke to ComicBook about his recovery process, three months post-op. At that time, he claimed it was a “work in progress” to get full mobility. “I still felt the deficiencies in stupid things, right? Like going under a Leapfrog. That movement — my foot still doesn’t want to go all the way there. So, a work in progress.

But the thing with injuries, especially as you get up to my age, you don’t know how you’re going to heal. Are you still going to heal well? Are you still going to heal fast? Is that going to be the case? And thankfully, that still seems to be the case, at least.”

Copeland has been a key figure in AEW since his debut in 2023 at AEW WrestleDream. He’s made it clear since that this is it for his wrestling career; he will retire in AEW. Shortly before his Double or Nothing match, Copeland indicated to Chris Van Vliet that he had “about a year and a half” left on his current contract.