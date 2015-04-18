Adam Federici Allows Disastrous Goal to Alexis Sanchez in FA Cup Semifinal

The whistle was just about to blow for the first half of extra time in Arsenal’s FA Cup semifinal match with Reading, when disaster struck for Reading keeper Adam Federici. In the 106th minute of the match, Alexis Sanchez danced down the far side of the penalty area and took a shot through several defenders and Federici got almost all of it. Almost all of it. It squeaked through his hands and his legs and ever-so-slowly trickled over the goal line.

Federici played a great game to that point, keeping his side in the game, but barring some heroics in the second half—UPDATE: no heroics, Arsenal won 2-1—this is what everyone will remember.

Videos by VICE

Just brutal.

[FOX]