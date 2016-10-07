Adele Rolls Deep in a Blue Jays Jersey

Image via Twitter



Is Adele the biggest-named Blue Jays bandwagon fan​? Probably! Last night the British singer, who is in Toronto for an astonishing four night run (something Drake fans won’t experience, at least not this weekend​) donned a custom made Blue Jays jersey while she performed her hit “Rolling In The Deep.” On the back, emblazoned in polyester thread read the artist’s name and the number 16, which may signify how many times 21 went platinum in the UK​. If so, I nod my hat to your moxy, Adele. In case you missed the Jays’ first ALDS game in Arlington, TX, the Texas Rangers got their asses handed to them by our beloved blue birds. Bautista homered for three runs, tipping the already savage score of 7-0 to 10-0 proving that Canadians don’t have to physically hurt someone to make them feel pain. By the end of the game, the Rangers scored a single run, which was paltry comparatively to Donaldson’s and Tulowitzki’s runs and even Melvin Upton Jr.’s homer.

Many at the Adele show tweeted that Adele wearing this jersey, which literally would not have been worn or mattered had the Jays not won, is everything Toronto could ever want​. Is it though? Is it? Because right now what I want is a functioning transit system that won’t have busses appear in threes every 20 minutes when they should arrive every five but that is neither here nor there. The Blue Jays official Twitter even punned with their hello to Adele:





The Jays road to victory in Texas was paved with littered beer cans. Literally. A “fan” (which we use loosely here because fans don’t do dumb shit to disgrace the city) threw a can of beer​ at outfielder Hyun Soo Kim in the wildcard game Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, trying to get him to miss the catch. Last year, too, idiotic fans threw beer cans onto the field and almost hit a child because of course that is sportsmanship. Whatever this year’s thrower’s intentions, who we know now as the charged for mischief Postmedia employee Ken Pagan​, that was reckless and uncalled for. Maybe he was upset about not getting Adele tickets and now she is wearing the jersey of his beloved team. Emotions abound!

In any case, Adele, a literal superstar, wearing the team jersey of the city she is visiting isn’t revolutionary or everything. Ask Drake: he​ wears​ jerseys​ of​ the​ towns​ he’s​ visiting​ at​ every​ stop​.

Sarah MacDonald wrote this for her sister, a mega Blue Jays fan. Follow her on Twitter.​