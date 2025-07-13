AEW All In: Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega Put on a Classic

AEW All In concluded with a triple main event featuring a unification match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada.

While not officially billed as their final encounter, Omega has said as much in comments leading up to the once-in-a-lifetime event. And as the match went on … it felt like a beautiful tribute for the fans. Their feud extends a decade back to their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Kazuchika Okada was long NJPW’s Ace, and Omega their emerging star. When he won the G1 Climax in 2016, it cemented him as the future of New Japan.

Videos by VICE

Not only are both men nearing the end of their careers, Omega suffered an intense case of diverticulitis that nearly ended his life. While he’s managed to make a comeback in wrestling, it’s a constant pressure in his matches.

They know each other better than most rivals — and the match proved as much. They threw everything but the kitchen sink at each other to prove who the greatest wrestler in the world really is, which lead to some intense near falls and counters.

Omega had the support of Kota Ibushi, the other half of the Golden Lovers, ringside with him. As Omega began wearing down, Okada attempted his patented Rainmaker finisher which Omega tried to counter. He finds it in him to hit a V-Trigger, but that wasn’t enough to keep Okada down.

Don Callis tried all he could to interfere, but Omega thwarted. After hitting the One Winged Angel, Callis finally pulls the referee out of the ring to stop the count. Aubrey Edwards runs to the ring to continue the match while Omega hits a V-Trigger on Okada. Omega kicks out of a Lariat. Okada finally hits the Rainmaker for the win over Omega.

While the titles are now unified, both the Continental and International Championships will remain active, according to AEW President Tony Khan. “I have never said I’m retiring the championships,” Khan said on the AEW All In media call. “The Unified AEW Championship is something that is new to us, never before have two AEW singles championships been held by the same wrestler at the same time. It’s something very new.” Khan also confirmed that later this year the Continental Classic will make a return.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on AEW All In.