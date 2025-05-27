Tony Khan Responds to WWE Counter-Programming AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan is responding to WWE’s consistent booking of shows the same weekend as All Elite Wrestling. During the Double or Nothing media scrum, Khan was asked about the ordeal that happened this weekend with NXT Battleground, which ran concurrently with Double or Nothing. Additionally, this summer, WWE is hosting several events the same weekend as AEW All In. The move can only be viewed as deliberate, considering AEW announced the move from London to Texas last year.

Tony Khan Responds to WWE

Khan, known to be outspoken about his issues with WWE, has begun keeping his opinions close to his chest. However, when asked about their head-to-head booking, he had a very pointed response. “Pretty consistent. I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I’ve seen since Jim Crockett Promotions. A lot of scheduling went that way. And I can tell you this will go a lot differently than that did.”

Khan is referencing Vince McMahon challenging JCP’s Starrcade event by debuting Survivor Series the same weekend. The successful business model eventually led to McMahon holding the Royal Rumble the same weekend as Bunkhouse Stampede in 1988. Of course, JCP was forced to file for bankruptcy and rebrand as WCW after selling to Turner Broadcasting. Of course, we all know the outcome that led to WWE becoming the leading wrestling promotion in North America. At least until AEW’s inception in 2019.

AEW is heading to Texas this July for its yearly All In pay-per-view, held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Not only will they be in town for All In, the week kicks off with back-to-back AEW Dynamite and Collision. Then, on Friday, July 11, Ring of Honor holds its event of the summer, Supercard of Honor. Tickets for that event can only be purchased through the tiered AEW All In VIP packages.