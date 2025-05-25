WWE Evolution Is Returning This Summer

WWE is bringing back Evolution. In 2018, the sports entertainment giant held its first all-women’s Premium Live Event. Women from past and present made appearances, and it was very well received by fans. Despite its success, WWE has never followed it up with another. Fans and wrestlers alike have clamored for its return, and WWE has finally heard the call.

WWE Announces Evolution 2

Play video

The Evolution PLE was announced during Saturday Night’s Main Event. The event will occur on July 13th in Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena. Rumors have been swirling for months that it would be coming back, and Nikki Bella recently had to shut down speculation that she confirmed it was happening.

Videos by VICE

This time around, there’s a greater talent pool to pick from. Not only has WWE signed talent like Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Jordynne Grace, Tiffany Stratton, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia in that time, but they’re also working with promotions like TNA, CMLL, and Marigold.

Former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Bayley has been one of the strongest advocates for Evolution’s return. “That’s even more opportunities for [women’s wrestling] to be showcased, you know,” Bayley told Screen Rant in February about Evolution 2. “There’s so much more to do, there are so many more goals for us, now we have two more titles we can go after. I’ve been dying for an Evolution 2, and I think now is the perfect time.”

Over the last few months, WWE has introduced two new Women’s Championships — the Intercontinental and U.S. women’s titles. They’re held by Valkyria and Zelina Vega. That’s on top of the NXT Women’s Championship and the main women’s titles on WWE Raw and SmackDown.

Evolution isn’t the only WWE show taking over the city of Atlanta. On July 12, the next Saturday Night’s Main Event will go head-to-head with AEW’s All In. NXT Great American Bash is happening tool, though no date was provided.

There’s no shortage of potential with Evolution 2, so stay tuned to VICE for updates and announcements.