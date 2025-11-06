’AEW Dynamite’ Results (11/05/25): New Men’s Championship Unveiled

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite was newsworthy top to bottom. Next week, the men and women will fight in a two-and-a-half hour Blood & Guts television special. Much of tonight’s show hyped the event up with matches and segments. On tonight’s card Mercedes Mone and Athena face off against Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale in the Women’s Tag Team Championship quarter-final. The Opps also defend their trios belts in the main event against Hangman, HOOK, and Eddie Kingston.

Keep reading for the results of tonight’s AEW Dynamite…

Mark Briscoe’s TNT Title Shot Comes with a catch

Before facing TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro at #AEWFullGear, @SussexCoChicken made his intentions clear with a stipulation, only for @TheDonCallis to add one of his own. 👀



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/uYbDWGegMO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2025

We catch up with Briscoe who is backstage with Don Callis and the TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher. Briscoe believes he’s deserving of another title shot given their match at ? Ended with a low blow. But this time? He wants no disqualification. Fletcher agrees to the stipulation and the match but Callis takes it a step further. Should Briscoe lose the match, he has to join the Don Callis Family.

AEW National Championship

As announced on social media by @TonyKhan, AEW will be bringing back the historic National Championship at #AEWFullGear presented by DC in a CASINO GAUNTLET MATCH on Saturday 11/22!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/q6QUj1gtIv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2025

In a surprising turn of events, AEW has announced a brand new title coming to the men’s division. I guess the 50 other singles titles weren’t enough! This one holds a bit of sentimentality, though. The NWA National Championship’s lineage extends to TBS where it aired in the ‘80s. Although that title remains active in NWA, this is a really respectable tribute from AEW. Tony Schiavone reveals that there will be a Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear to declare a winner.

.@KingRicochet is heading to the #AEWFullGear Casino Gauntlet Match, but The Hurt Syndicate is ready to do what they do best!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YXfbSfKpUU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2025

Two men competing in that match are The Hurt Syndicate’s Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MVP explains that if it comes down to THS in the match, there’s really no losing for them or the fans. Richochet comes out and throws his name into the hat, too.

Women’s Tag Team Quarter-Final

With Blood and Guts next week, the women are really being stretched thin. Several of the competitors are also part of the Women’s Tag Team tournament and tonight we saw a quarter-final matchup. It’s hard to bet against two strong champions like Mone and Athena, but the baby faces prevailed and will move onto the next round.

FEEL THE WRATH OF THE BABE WITH THE POWER!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VFsyrkTdIM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2025

With Mone already holding an exorbitant amount of belts, this result makes perfect sense. The tag team championship deserve to be defended and not used as a prop, especially when you’re crowning your inaugural champions. Nevertheless, this was a really fun match between these four ladies. Will Harley and Willow take it all? We’ll just have to wait and see!

And Still… The Opps

Earlier in the night Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and ? confronted Tony Schiavone about last week on Dynamite. Schiavone expresses his respect for the group but they’re not convinced. They corner him and that’s when security steps in to stop them. Joe laughs it off and Hangman appears. Joe thinks it’s perfect timing but Kingston and HOOK aren’t for behind. They demand a trios title match for later in the show which is accepted.

.@730HOOK wants The Opps to put the AEW World Trios Championships on the line in the Main Event, TONIGHT!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4aX5Kgay5F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2025

Come match time, the challengers were in a losing fight. HOOK was taken out early from a (worked) injury, and Hangman soon followed. Kingston was all by himself against the three men until HOOK came back to life. He attempted a Redrum but Hobbs reversed momentum and made him tap out.

HOBBS DRIVES HANGMAN THROUGH A TABLE OFF THE STAGE!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/RByQ5kZNuY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2025

With this result, we learn champion “Hangman” Adam Page is meeting Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match at AEW Full Gear.

