Hangman Page on Texas Death: “In Some Weird, Perverted Way, I Enjoy It”

In the triple main event of AEW All In, “Hangman” Adam Page achieved his goal of returning the AEW Men’s World Championship to the fans. Jon Moxley, who held the title for nearly 300 days, has been terrorizing the company for the better part of nine months. Hangman Page and Moxley met in a familiar environment for both of them. The sadistic, bloody, Texas Death Match. Unfortunately for Moxley, Texas Death has become Hangman’s forte in AEW. His current record is 5-1, with his only loss being against Swerve Strickland.

During the AEW All In media scrum, Hangman told VICE his process of getting into a headspace to compete in Texas Death.

“You can’t get into that space until you’re physically in it. I have probably slept a combined eight hours in the past three or four nights. I’ve been in the space all day — I haven’t been able to think at all,” Page said. “People are talking to me and I can’t make words come out right. I’ve been an absolute disaster. I’ve been an absolute mess this weekend. Man, I’ve cried so much this weekend, and I don’t care, I’m proud of that. I’ve cried so much this weekend. This has been a wild, wild week.”

As usual, Moxley used the power of his Death Riders crew, but this time, Page had backup. Bryan Danielson, a former ally of Moxley whom Mox defeated last year, returned. As did former TNT Champion Darby Allin from the rafters of Globe Life Field. Prince Nana handled Marina Shafir by handcuffing her while Swerve handed Hangman the chain he used to “hang” Moxley to win. Will Ospreay, who teamed with Swerve earlier in the evening and won, attempted to neutralize The Young Bucks.

“You cannot get into the headspace it takes to be successful in the Texas Death Match until you can smell another person’s blood spilling out of their body. You can smell it, I don’t know if people know that. I dug a fork into his head and I could smell it; maybe a splatter or two I tasted. The first Texas Death Match I had with Lance Archer, to be honest, I was terrified. I had no idea what that would look like. In the middle of it, I kinda thought that I liked it. In some weird, perverted way, I enjoy it. It’s a high, it’s a thrill, it’s something I probably shouldn’t be allowed to do.”

