AEW’s Ricochet Apologizes for Insensitive X Post

Ricochet is one of AEW’s most-talked about talents. Whether it’s for his ability in the ring or his fiery social media posts, he knows how to keep himself in the conversation.

Ricochet has been going back and forth with fans on X, issuing a number of targeted responses to trolls.

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“Its soooo [sic] hilarious that the amount of little b—ches who has tweeted and wished harm on me, who has wished even death, said some of the most VILE things to me AND my wife,” he wrote on X. “People who try and make fun of me EVERYDAY. But those same little b—ches can’t take it when I do it back to people.”

Ricochet Issues Apology for insensitive remark about MS

However, one fan caught unnecessary flack from Ricochet. The playful jab was in response to his digital exclusive following his NWA National Championship loss at AEW Revolution. The fan wrote, “his acting hasn’t improved,” with a laughing emoji. Ricochet clapped back to the fan, “I’m glad you got MS.”

MS — or Multiple Sclerosis — is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes a breakdown of protective nerve coverings, especially in the spinal cord and brain. It can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, and vision changes. While there is no cure for MS, treatments are available.

Ricochet has since deleted the initial post and issued a public apology for his remark. It comes after heavy criticism from fans who called out the insensitive nature of his words.

“I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are affected by MS,” Ricochet wrote. “She didnt [sic] deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize. Moving forward I’ll do better.”

Despite his apology, earlier in the day he was reposting fans who were defending his comment.