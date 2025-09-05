After a Brief Delay, the Rematch Cross-Play Update Is Finally Here

It feels like Rematch fans have been on pins and needles for the longest time. While Sloclap’s soccer game has been well-received, we’ve all been waiting for one major addition to the game: Crossplay.

I mean, I’ve also been waiting for some single-player mode. But crossplay is the big thing here. And after a quick scare, we’ve finally got it.

Rematch’s Patch 3 was delayed (at first)

During our final tests today, we found a major matchmaking issue linked to Crossplay. Since Crossplay is the heart of Patch 3, we’ve decided to delay the release while we fix it.



We know this is disappointing and we're truly sorry for the repeated delays. Thank you for your… — Rematch (@PlayRematch) September 4, 2025

We almost had the update on September 4th, but thankfully, Sloclap likes to test things before releasing them to us. Because they figured out what they call a “major matchmaking issue.” They apologized for the delay and then delivered the very next day. That’s right. September 5th, 2025, is the day that Rematch got crossplay.

The crossplay update is detailed on the Rematch site as well as other gameplay changes. Sloclap has made some changes to volleys to force players to position themselves better on the field as opposed to relying on the extra effort boost and the speed benefits that it provides. That’s the thing about a game’s meta. It works until it becomes too popular; now people hate it, and it’s got to go—time for adjustments.

Sloclap has also made note that Season 1 will start when Patch 4 arrives. But this time around, they aren’t promising a date. That’s probably for the best. But to this point, they’ve done a great job of keeping the community engaged and updated, so I don’t see any issues arising.

I can’t wait to finally get after this with some of my friends on other consoles. It’s been my main hang-up on diving too deeply into it. I’ve played with random people. And while Rematch seems to be the most “jump in with randoms” friendly game around, like anything else, it’s better with friends.