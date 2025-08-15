Rematch Gets Second Major Patch. Is a Crossplay Update Coming Soon?

I’m still having a hell of a time with Rematch. Even when I’m getting my teeth kicked in with randoms. But the one thing everyone has been looking forward to is getting reinforcements via their friends on other consoles. And that feature might be coming sooner than you think.
Rematch patch #2 comes with some solid updates
In their patch notes, Sloclap noted: “Patch 3 should hopefully arrive by the end of August, and will fix some remaining known issues, and importantly introduce Crossplay to the game (at last!). Some gameplay tweaks might also be introduced in Patch 3 (looking at you, Ippy Slide), but that’s still to be confirmed. More news very soon!”
Two more weeks until you can team up with your friends. I know some folks are looking forward to not hitting the “I’m Sorry” button after every goal. Here are the actual patch notes for the second Rematch update.
Matches / Core Gameplay Improvements
Major Changes / Updates
- Tackle improvements
- Improved network resolution and rollback on tackles
- Fixed an issue where sometimes a player preparing a shot cannot be tackled
- Fixed achievements unlocking (should affect Post to Post, Pro, Expert): if you already meet the requirements for one of these achievements, you will need to perform one more related action to unlock the achievement.
- Goalkeeper improvements
- Fixed an issue where the GK catch/deflect seemed to play correctly, but was subject to rollback immediately after
- Fixed a similar but different issue where a goal could be validated and scored even if the goalkeeper had caught or deflected the ball, causing a rollback
- Fixed an issue where the goalkeeper would sometimes play the catch animation when diving close to another player
- Invulnerable goalkeepers can no longer be tackled when doing an action moving them outside of the keeper area
- Added procedural animations so that GKs will now visibly move their arms to catch balls
- Reworked Ball Touch, to prevent the ball from appearing too far away from the player in possession.
- Ball Touch is the visual system that animates the ball when in possession. This allows ball possession to be more clear but doesn’t impact gameplay, since in possession, the ball doesn’t have a hurtbox.
- Fixed incorrect ball position during Ball control, where the ball warped back and forth in a weird way during certain Ball Controls.
- Reduced Shake cam intensity on ball steal success
- Fixed an issue where Defense Mode deflects could be denied/ignored by the server
- Fixed an issue where the Defense Mode deflect animation would cancel itself prematurely when moving
- Fixed static ball not being controllable
- Multiple animation improvements and fixes.
- Reduced speed of walking animation
- New options have been added
- Options can now be reset per tab
- Added magnus sensitivity setting
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed a crash that could occur after a replay
- Fixed a crash that could occur if the player performs a ball action in Freeplay as they join an Online Match
- Fixed the lag at the end of a match
- Fixed an issue where the custom match server region was different from the one selected in the options
- Fixed an issue where the ball would become impossible to interact with after someone in its possession disconnects
Minor / Misc. Fixes
- Fixed multiple issues in tutorials and workshops
- Fixed AI not being goalkeeper in Score tutorial
- Fixed the goal collision volume not taking ball radius into account correctly
- Fixed ball attaching itself to shoot on kickoff
- Fixed the Shots on Target stat in the Player Profile
- Fixed the ball’s behaviour in the Main Menu and in Freeplay
- Optimized pause menu loading time
- Fixed some shop items being shown in the customization menu when they shouldn’t
- Fixed some cases where players could clip through the pitch’s walls during celebrations
- Fixed the Cart Wheel celebration in 3v3
- Players no longer teleport after the stadium entrance cutscene
- Fixed an issue where changing the audio language options would create unwanted button in the user interface
- Fixed an issue where, when launching the game for the first time, the default audio language would be set to a language other than English.
- Fixed an uncommon issue where players could walk in the air
- The Customization menu now works correctly when the Shop is in maintenance
- Player customization will now be saved properly when joining a match while making changes to it
Menus & Interface
Additions and updates
- Customization – Added editable color feedback on the body part thumbnails
- Customization – Now only displays owned items
- Workshop – Added score objectives reminder in the HUD
- UI – Added missing mipmaps on various UI textures
- Store – Updated the price component design
Major Fixes
- End of match – Fixed the Skip feature
- Store – Fixed the item tiers backgrounds
- Store – Fixed the bundles thumbnails display
- Player Profile – Fixed the Exp Gauge display
Misc. Fixes
- Fixed the Button Remapping display
- Fixed the button prompt display in notification pop-ups
- Added visual feedback to identify owned Bundles in the Store
- Fixed the Social Panel sometimes getting stuck during the credits
- Fixed Rich Presence sometimes not updating properly when a friend is alone in a custom match lobby
- Fixed the video preview to have it loop from the start when arriving in the Store Feature tab, Bundles tab and in the Battle Pass
- Fixed an issue where the game would lose focus loss in the Friends List panel
- Fixed the descriptions of collaboration items
- Various UI rendering quality improvements
Art / Rendering
Additions and updates
- Improved the Player Card lighting in the Customization menu
- Improved the Goal Celebration cutscene lighting during the match
- Various Stadium & VR optimizations
- Added a colour control setting for eyelashes
- Improved Global GPU/Rendering performances
- Improved GPU/Rendering performances for Low/Medium settings during the Prologue
Minor / Misc. Fixes
- Fixed AR Reactions not playing properly from the Celebration to Replay transition, and from the Replay to the kickoff Countdown transition
- Fixed the wind animation for foliage during goal bursts
- Fixed displaced meshes on the main character’s hairstyle in the Prologue
- Fixed Radar Bounces clearing too early when the previous ball’s owner shoots
- Added missing thumbnails for some tattoos
- Fixed missing animations for low resolution crowd
- Fixed visual artefact where character outlines would be visible through the character’s hair
Audio
Major Changes / Updates
- Various user interface sound-related issues have been fixed
Minor / Misc. Fixes
- Fixed the gameflow transition sequence when going back to the Main Menu
- Added the BGM title in the PS5 Menu
- Fixed a bug where the sound of the ball trail was playing loudly during the kickoff animation
- Fixed an issue preventing the countdown sound effect to start while playing in the Water Stadiums, Wind Stadiums and Mountains VR
Known Issues
Matches / Core Gameplay
- Sometimes, aerial volley animations are cancelled mid air but the actions are correctly triggered
- The invulnerability visual feedback for the goalkeeper can sometimes be missing
- Ball steal priority present for standing tackle over sliding tackle
- Desync can be caused upon repeatedly switching between Windowed and Fullscreen mode while shooting
- Games end abruptly after 60mn with no indications for players
- Sometimes, the pre-catch animation as Goalkeeper is triggered but does not connect with the ball
- The ball can sometimes appear to suddenly warp/snap to another position after tackle interactions
- Ball desync present upon reconnecting to a session following a deflect
- Misplaced AI pathing during the “Tackle” portion of the prologue
- Ippy Slide: Catching the ball during an Extra Effort transition can make the ball appear to warp/snap to another position
- Player ball catch/ball control is triggered even if the ball is moved out of the control range instantly
- Missing ball control functionality after recovering from a tackle without moving.
- Title crashes during the Movement Tutorial if the Player waits too long during the second Oriented Control Step.
- Corrupted replay camera in Spectator mode.
- Players can become spectators upon multiple players getting backfilled (joining an ongoing match) into a Quick Match.
- Shoot priority overrides the Defense Mode Ball Control upon receiving a pass.
- Inconsistency between invulnerability circle UI and timer when tackling an ally as GK.
Menus / Interface
- The player character’s color palette can be overridden with the Equipment color while previewing Special skins.
- In specific situations, the ranking promotion displays incorrect information to the player.
Other
- Rare random crashes can be encountered on PS5