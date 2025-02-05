An AI company allegedly required its applicants to agree not to use AI during the application process.

Anthropic markets itself as “an AI safety and research company that’s working to build reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems.” And for an AI company, it’s expected that employees would utilize artificial intelligence throughout their various roles.

However, one thing they absolutely cannot do is use AI to land the job.

“While we encourage people to use AI systems during their role to help them work faster and more effectively, please do not use AI assistants during the application process,” the applications allegedly state, per 404 Media.

“We want to understand your personal interest in Anthropic without mediation through an AI system, and we also want to evaluate your non-AI-assisted communication skills,” the posting continues. “Please indicate ‘Yes’ if you have read and agree.”

Of course, I can understand an employer wanting to hear from the real person applying for their role instead of some automated writeup by a robot. But coming from a leading AI company known for its advanced models that produce scarily human-like content? Seems a bit rich.

Sam Cole, the author of 404 Media’s article on the topic, raised a great point: “These AI models are also replacing the kinds of roles Anthropic is hiring for, leaving people in communications and coding fields searching for employment.”

The job posting seems a bit…contradictory, don’t you think?

But hey, that’s my opinion. I’m just another easily replaceable writer waiting for AI to steal her clients, right?