AJ Lee Discusses Evolution of the WWE Women’s Division

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee competed in her first match in a decade, teaming with her husband CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

The three-time Divas Champion returned just a few short weeks ago but she’s shown she hasn’t missed many steps. A lot about WWE has changed in the decade since she retired from in-ring competition. Vince McMahon is no longer running the show and there are more opportunities than ever for women in WWE to fight for titles. 10 years ago, she fought to get the Divas Championship the respect it deserves.

Following her win at Wrestlepalooza, AJ reflected on the match and the women’s division. She explained who taken aback she was by the reception towards her in the women’s locker room.

“I mean, everyone was so welcoming and so kind and so complementary in a way that made me feel like, oh! I did something and that it meant something to these wonderfully talented women,” Lee said on the Wrestlepalooza post-show (h/t: Fightful). “To be any tiny piece of their journey is so humbling. I’m so proud of them, like a mama, and they’re wonderful and I’m happy to be in their presence in the locker room. But the evolution of the women has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. They deserved it 10 years ago, they deserve it now, they deserve even more in the next 10 years.”

According to Bodyslam.net, AJ is here to stay. The match wasn’t just a one-off — she’s apparently on a multi-year deal. Triple H posted a behind-the-scenes video of her signing her contract following her return on WWE SmackDown. It’s difficult to imagine she won’t be in the title picture soon. For instance, Stephanie Vaquer won the vacant WWE Women’s Championship at Wrestlepalooza. She will likely be looking for some challengers.

