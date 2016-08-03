Albondigas (Bison Meatballs) Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
8 ounces|227 ml whole milk
2 ½ ounces|71 grams breadcrumbs
2 pounds|907 grams ground bison
1 ½ pounds|680 grams ground pork
1 large egg
1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt
1 ½ teaspoons chipotle powder
¼ cup toasted rice
½ cup Mexican oregano
¾ teaspoon granulated garlic
½ teaspoon granulated onion
1 ½ cups|355 ml canned tomato sauce
½ cup|120 ml red salsa
¼ cup|60 ml chicken stock
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Combine the milk and the breadcrumbs in a large bowl and let sit for 5 minutes.
- Add the bison, pork, salt, chipotle powder, rice, oregano, granulated garlic and onion, and the eggs to the bowl and mix well to combine. Roll the meat into about 4 ounce|120 gram balls. Place the meatballs in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and bake, turning the balls every 5 minutes, for 15 minutes.
- Reduce the heat to 350°F|175°C and add in the tomato sauce, salsa, and chicken stock. Continue cooking the meatballs, covered, for 30 to 45 minutes.
- Remove the lid and reduce the temperature to 300°F|150°C. Cook a further 15 to 20 minutes or until the meatballs are golden. Serve immediately.
