Album Reviews, January—March 2025

BEST ALBUM OF THE ISSUE: John Glacier—Like a Ribbon

WORST ALBUM OF THE ISSUE: The Wombats—Oh! The Ocean

BEST COVER OF THE ISSUE: Psychic Pigs—Psychic Pigs

WORST COVER OF THE ISSUE: bdrmm—Microtonic

Eddie Chacon

Lay Low

(Stones Throw)

Sometimes, the Breton-striped Balearic dads who worship at the altar of Alfredo in the back rooms of pubs in Altrincham on Sunday afternoons are actually right. Chacon is half of 90s one-hit wonders Charles & Eddie, and deals in sumptuous R&B that comes on like Boz Scaggs sat up with Sade at the end of a heavy and confusing night of both pills and smack. Northerners who weep at the memory of Ibizan sunsets soundtracked by Russ Abbot’s “Atmosphere” will call this “a thing of beauty”—and they’d be foolish not to.

8/10

Derek ‘Cafe Del Mar Boy’ Trotter

Traxman

Da Mind of Traxman Vol.3

(Planet Mu)

For better or worse, footwork is about as functional as dance music gets. It clanks, it whirrs, it bangs, it squeaks, rarely troubled by things like ‘melody’ or ‘songs,’ but still somehow sounding like the future 15 years on from when everyone you knew suddenly started wearing that Teklife T-shirt. Like all the best examples of the genre, this set of archival works is maddeningly repetitive, seductively hypnotic, and occasionally really fucking annoying.

7/10

Temu Pukey

Nourished By Time

Erotic Probiotic 2

(XL)

Originally released in 2023, this is far better than an album called Erotic Probiotic 2 has any right to be. In a less bland world, Marcus Brown would be everywhere. Instead, we’ll have to make do with occasionally hearing a track from this on NTS and thinking “This guy’s fucking great, actually.”

8/10

Clarissa Dickson Wrong

Panda Bear

Sinister Grift

(Domino)

In the liner notes to 2007’s peerless Person Pitch—the pinnacle of a cultural moment that now feels as distant and unwanted as water elf disease—Panda Bear shouted out everyone from Moodymann to Basic Channel via Kylie Minogue and Black Flag, like a less depressing version of the semi-mythical Nurse With Wound list. This time round, he could boil it down to The Beach Boys and that Soul Jazz Tropicalia compilation, but that’s no bad thing: Sinister Grift is an enjoyable album that just isn’t quite as good as Person Pitch. Then again, that’s like comparing every film ever released to Barry Lyndon.

7/10

William Egglestoneisland

Desire

Games People Play

(Italians Do It Better)

You know what you’re getting with Italians Do It Better: sumptuous, arpeggiated chug custom built for bleary night drives through Babylon with someone whose name you keep forgetting every two minutes. Like all the best IDIB releases, Desire’s third album sounds like that name being written in fingertips on a steamed-up window, as you send the text you shouldn’t send and pray your square housemate’s already left for work.

8/10

Penny Rambo

Jeshi

Airbag Woke Me Up

(Because)

Jeshi is following in the skid marks of Kanye West, Teddy Pendergrass, and that dude from East 17 with this album, inspired by the time he crashed into a parked car on his way home from a party at 5AM. It’s an admittedly excellent soundtrack for dangerous driving; music that demands to be Shazam’d as you aquaplane the surface of a rain-blasted motorway at double the speed limit. As for the title, there’s nothing “woke” about road safety, Jeshi.

8/10

Highway Cody

bdrmm

Microtonic

(Rock Action)

Trying to describe a piece of music to someone who’s never heard it before is like trying to explain to your mum what it’s like being on drugs. This is especially the case with shoegaze, which sounds like being on uppers or downers or both, depending on which pedals the guitarist bought batteries for on any given day. But just like pills, shoegaze isn’t what it used to be, and now we’re just sitting in our bedrooms taking research chemicals from the dark web. Literally. I submitted this review through one eye via Whatsapp. Pls cm bk Kvn Shlds.

6/10

Timothee Weary

FKA twigs

Eusexua

(XL)

I don’t care who you are, I’ll judge you by your dog. FKA twigs favors a Brussels Griffon. You can see one in the press shots where twigs has Kintsugi face paint. The Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold lacquer might be a teen drama metaphor but it makes sense for twigs, who retains a dancer’s innate instinct for gesture, favoring dramatic movements on a large stage. As for the Brussels Griffon, it’s said to possess “enough personality for 10 ordinary dogs… smart, devoted, and comically self-important”—a better description of Eusexua than anything I’ve got.

8/10

Petit Brabancon

Robin Carolan

Nosferatu OST

(Sacred Bones)

Something’s rotten with Robert Eggers. He hits me with Nosferatu when I’m still messed up from The VVitch. Doesn’t help that I live in a 500-year-old cottage that feels legitimately cursed. To be fair, the inglenook is sick and the woodburner has this big copper fireplace hood. First time I fired it up, the light from the flames revealed a design carved into the metalwork. It was clearly and unmistakably Black Phillip, the demonic goat himself, walking about on his hind legs and telling me I’d made a big mistake. Guess that’s what you get for wanting to live deliciously.

7/10

VVillem Dafuq

Fucked Up

Someday

(Rough Trade)

Every week feels more like the End Days; another flood, another failed state, another Fucked Up record. This is their third in something like two years, building on One Day and Another Day. The hardcore vets are still trying to locate every possibility within punk’s conceptual limits before the final collapse of civilization. It’s the sound of nature resolutely not healing, of landscapes as ruptured and scarred as the microphone-smashed skin on Father Damian’s forehead. Things will get worse (what next, VICE back in print?), the clock is ticking, so cherish this and the next 300 Fucked Up records with what little time you have left.

8/10

Sonny Darger

Youth Lagoon

Rarely Do I Dream

(Fat Possum)

This album was born when Trevor Powers went digging through his parent’s basement and found a shoebox of home videos capturing poignant, artistically convenient memories including four years old Trev choking on a corn dog at the state fair. If I did the same thing, all I’d find is music videos for my teenage punk band and footage of me and my stupid friends doing wrestling moves on each other, but I’d still make a more exciting record than Rarely Do I Dream. Fortunately, Mum burnt every single remnant from my past driving out Black Phillip, so I’ll never have to prove this claim.

4/10

Solofa Fatu Jr.

Psychic Pigs

Psychic Pigs

(Slovenly)

Psychic Pigs play 80s LA metal punk. Here’s an incomplete list of things I’d rather do than ever have to listen to them again: share an egg burrito with Mötley Crüe; name Steven Tyler as my daughter’s godfather; challenge David Lee Roth to five rounds in the octagon; participate in a three-way with any two members of the Osbourne family; bury a close family member in a Kiss Kasket; have a quiet night in with Darby Crash; buy tickets for the next Velvet Revolver tour; do past life regression therapy with Axl Rose; muck out Buckethead’s chicken coop etc etc

3/10

Müttley Pöö

JASMINE.4.T

You Are The Morning

(Saddest Factory)

The 19th century factories Friedrich Engels wrote about were pretty sad, but even they’re not as sad as Saddest Factory, the record label launched by Phoebe Bridgers to serve the burgeoning sad-yet-horny market. Jasmine.4.t’s debut certainly understands the way you love today; pull this lever, a voice cracks with emotion; press this button to crescendo in piano and strings. Can automation create the conditions for radical social change? Now’s not the time to be sad-yet-horny; now’s the time to get organized.

5/10

Clippy’s Ghost

The Wombats

Oh! The Ocean

(Awal)

Whenever “Let’s Dance to Joy Division” comes on at the gym, I’m forced to grunt my way through memories of my most mortifying Indie Sleaze war story: After my best mate refused to let a girl pierce his nipple with a Zippo-sterilized pin badge at the Camden Crawl, she ditched me to hook up with a Wombat. Eventually, she married my double (everyone’s got a beard and glasses these days), so for her Oh! The Ocean is doubtless a reminder of what she could’ve won. For me, it’s reassurance that some things are weaker than my pickup game.

2/10

Mike Strutter

John Glacier

Like a Ribbon

(Young)

Like a Ribbon is distant, moody, trapped in its own thoughts. There used to be a time when albums like this would come out and 13-year-olds would start reading existentialist literature to try to work out what life’s secrets were. These days, no one needs to read books to work out why life feels futile but there are moments here where John Glacier makes futility sound like the most beautiful thing on Earth—makes you think that futility might in fact be too beautiful to exist—all via the medium of one-take stream-of-consciousness London Notes app poetry and four-second electronica loops. Absolutely not for melts.

9/10

Glacier Mince

Mogwai

The Bad Fire

(Rock Action)

I’ve not got many friends but each and every one of them is DBM: Deafened By Mogwai. I’m talking screaming banshee tinnitus that leaves you praying to a god you don’t believe in just for another second of sleep, or spending your unborn son’s college fund on trips to the otolaryngologist in the hope that one day you might be able to hear his first words. They say it’s ruined their lives. I call it value for money. Mogwai’s eleventh album is emotionally loud, ear-splittingly cathartic. If this is the last thing you ever hear then it’d be worth it.

8/10

Bro Dante

The Weeknd

Hurry Up Tomorrow

(XO)

Sounds like Abel Tesfaye is finally retiring his falsetto fuccboi alter ego—either his balls have dropped or the penny has. Late-style suits The Weeknd who’s threatened this album since his original mixtapes. You don’t need laughing gas or sleeping pills to go out on a high. Hurry Up Tomorrow is an apt will and testament, the kind of 5D novel-in-song that only Kanye West used to be capable of making. Blast “São Paulo” when I retire, though I’ll be 78 by then so the only thing I’ll be “hitting from the back” is a zimmer frame.

9/10

Sãl Paulodise

