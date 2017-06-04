Alcoholic Horchata Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 24 hours

Total time: 24 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

for the horchata:

4 ¼ cups long grain rice, preferably mahatma

6 cinnamon sticks

1 (14-ounce|400-gram) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (13.5-ounce|380-gram) can coconut milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

for the cocktail:

5 ounces|140 ml horchata

1 ½ ounces|40 ml rum, preferably Selvaray Cacao

½ ounce|15 ml Becherovka

1 lime

1 chapuline, optional, for garnish

Directions

Make the horchata: In a large skillet, toast the rice over medium, stirring, until fragrant, 25 minutes. Let cool for 45 minutes (if immersed in water while hot, the rice will cook.) Transfer the rice to a large container and cover with 8 ½ cups|1995 ml water. Add the cinnamon sticks and let sit overnight. The next day and working in batches, pulse the mixture in a blender for 1 second (10) times. You want to break the rice down not completely pulverize it. Strain blended mixture through a nut milk bag or a fine mesh sieve set over a bowl. Make sure to squeeze and and get everything out of it. At this point you should have a very basic rice milk. Add the condensed milk and the coconut milk, as well as the ground cinnamon. Whisk thoroughly until texture is even. Once the mixture is whisked, add sugar to taste and refrigerate until cold. To make the cocktail, mix the horchata, rum, and becherovka in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a collins glass filled with crushed ice. Grate some zest over the top and garnish with the chapuline, if using.

