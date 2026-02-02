Pokémon Gen 10 Starters Descriptions Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Pokémon Day 2026

Descriptions of the Pokémon Gen 10 starters have reportedly been leaked early online. If true, we might have an idea of what to expect from the new Pokémon Wind and Wave first-partner characters. However, is it actually true?

Leaker Claims to Reveal Pokémon Gen 10 Starters Descriptions

We are only weeks away from the Pokémon Day 2026 celebration, and Pokémon Gen 10 rumors are already kicking into overdrive. This latest leak comes from X, after an insider reportedly revealed descriptions of the tenth-generation starters. User “Light_88” reported the leak, writing, “A source that seems fairly trustworthy has shared their take on the potential Gen 10 starter Pokémon.”

According to the leaker, the tenth-generation Pokémon starters include a goofy Grass-type, a cute Fire-type, and a Water-type that “serves.” If you are confused about what that last description means, apparently the Water-type starter has the coolest design out of the group. This is in the leaker’s opinion, of course. For your convenience, here are the leaked descriptions courtesy of Light_88_:

Grass: Kinda goofy or underwhelming at first, but it grows on you (also described as derpy).

Kinda goofy or underwhelming at first, but it grows on you (also described as derpy). Fire: Extremely cute, has all the makings of a fan favorite.

Extremely cute, has all the makings of a fan favorite. Water: Absolutely serves and slays, total standout.

A second popular Pokémon account, Hidden Power Podcast, seemingly backed up these claims, saying the leaker is usually credible. “A seemingly credible source has given their opinions on the potential Gen 10 starter Pokémon.”

Although, interestingly, the Hidden Power Podcast then posted an update from the leaker about the Gen 10 Water-type starter’s description. “The leaker has provided important clarification. In this context, ‘slay’ just means he thinks it’s the ‘cool’ starter out of the three.”

Pokémon Gen 10 Starters Leak: How Credible Is It?

It should again be stressed to take the Pokémon Gen 10 starters leak with a major grain of salt. Unlike other leaks and rumors, there doesn’t seem to be a definitive source. Even if it is true, the leaker is giving his own “opinion” on their designs. That said, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at the various Pokémon Gen 10 leaks that have surfaced online so far.

Unlike the Gen 10 starters, most of these next-generation leaks actually come from official documents. In 2024, Game Freak had a breach, and many files were posted online. This is known as the “teraleak,” so there is a bit more credibility to these. Although, most of these leaks come from older documents from years ago, so it’s hard to say how much the new title has changed.

All Pokémon Gen 10 Leaks So Far

Pokémon Gen 10 is reportedly titled Pokémon Wind and Wave.

Core themes in the game include “Nature as a living system, built around the interaction between humans, Pokémon, and the environment”.

Exploration-driven gameplay across islands and open environments.

A structure closer to open world + MMO rather than traditional linear routes.

Heavy emphasis on weather systems, wind, sea, and natural phenomena.

The Pokémon Gen 10 region is reportedly inspired by Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

A new battle gimmick called “Majin,” tied to weather-based effects.

Players will traverse the world using a Rotom Scooter that adapts to Pokémon abilities, allowing it to swim or fly.

Gyms are replaced by “Adventures,” with around 18 challenges in total

Pokémon Wind and Wave may have featured procedurally generated islands, though this idea may have been scrapped.

Pokémon Gen 10 Reveal Rumors Ahead of Pokémon Day 2026

Finally, there have been recent rumors claiming Pokémon Gen 10 will be revealed at this year’s Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents. While this has not been confirmed, several leakers claim it will be announced.

Interestingly, one insider even claims that it will have the “visual leap” that fans have been wanting for years. Only time will tell how much of this ends up being true. However, with Pokémon Gen 9 launching over four years ago, the hype for a new region has never been bigger!