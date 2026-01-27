Pokémon Gen 10 Leak Teases Major Visual Leap Fans Have Wanted for Years

A new Pokémon leak claims that the Pokémon Gen 10 games will be revealed this February. However, the leak also says that Pokémon Wind and Wave could have the graphical leap that fans have been wanting for years.

Pokémon Gen 10 Will Have Impressive Graphics According to Leak

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

We are now just weeks away from Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. However, according to a new leak, we might actually get our first look at the Pokémon Gen 10 games during this year’s Pokémon Day celebration. More importantly, though, there is a recent leak claiming that the upcoming RPGs are rumored to have substantially improved graphics.

This latest update comes from prolific gaming insider Nate the Hate, who recently addressed the Gen 10 Pokémon games in a podcast episode. “From some conversations that I’ve had, it sounds as though Generation 10 could be visually pleasing. Not going to say it’s going to rival Beast of Reincarnation, but it might be that visual leap that Pokémon fans have been waiting for.”

However, Nate did caution fans from getting overly excited. “At least within reason. It could be a very satisfying game to look at. And I hope that is the case. Because of the leaked images that we saw, it had good water, good environmental details.” The insider is, of course, referencing the major Pokémon Gen 10 leaks in 2025, which saw screenshots from the games leak online.

Pokémon Gen 10 Could Be Revealed During February’s Pokémon Day

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The last interesting tidbit from this report is that Pokémon Gen 10 could be revealed on Friday, February 27, 2026. As I mentioned above, there are a lot of rumors that the tenth generation games will be revealed during the annual showcase from Game Freak. Plus, it just makes sense, as it’s Pokémon’s 30th anniversary this year.

It would almost be more surprising if Game Freak didn’t show off Pokémon Gen 10 during the series’ important milestone. Interestingly, Nate the Hate also mentioned a potential reveal during his latest report. “We will see the game in February with Pokémon Day.” So yeah, all signs point towards a reveal soon.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Gen 10 Release Window Matches Previous Generations

Pokémon X and Y (2013) 3 Years

Pokémon Sun and Moon (2016) 3 Years

Pokémon Sword and Shield (2019) 3 Years

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (2022) 4 Years

Pokémon Wind and Wave (2026)

The Gen 10 games have had one of the longest stretches between a previous title. While it’s hard to pin down when development actually started, we are now going on close to four years from the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in 2022. So yeah, Pokémon Wind and Wave being announced in February 2026 wouldn’t be too surprising.

Finally, it should be stated that Pokémon Wind and Wave isn’t actually confirmed. The Pokémon title and region was leaked from documents that came from a Game Freak breach in 2024. As a result, most of the Gen 10 leaks are likely from an older build of the game. Hopefully we’ll get our first look at the new generation during this years Pokémon Day, because the wait has been long enough!