‘Alien’ Fish Pulled From the Depths by Deep-Sea Fisherman

One Instagram-famous fisherman was horrified when he caught an alien-like fish.

While there are countless different types of creatures lurking in the deep sea, many of which remain unknown to mankind, some are quite strange-looking. Take this recent catch, for instance.

Videos by VICE

Roman Fedortsov, a Russian trawlerman, shared a video of a fish he reeled in while out on the water. The beast looked more like a gray blob with an alien face than an aquatic animal.

Take a look for yourself:

This Fisherman Caught An Alien-Like Creature In the Deep Sea: ‘Put It Back’

According to Fedortsov, the fish was a smooth lumpsucker, which is a deep sea creature native to the North Pacific. However, many likened it to characters like Megamind, Krang from the “Ninja Turtles,” and even the aliens from “Mars Attacks.”

To be honest, those comparisons are pretty spot-on. With its slimy-looking gray body and seemingly enlarged “brain,” it could be cast for a variety of sci-fi movie roles.

“Are you chopping aliens’ heads for views?” one person commented under the Instagram post.

“Kill it and burn it and don’t ever catch one of those again!! 🤣🤣” another said.

“Ok we saw it now put it back,” someone else chimed in.

A third person joked, “Bro just made contact with the aliens underwater… 😂 Ask him if he smokes blunts or joints… 💀”

And, of course, there was a conspiracy theorist in the mix: “I’m telling you, I 100% believe aliens were here before us but can only live in the ocean 😂”

While the lumpsucker typically looks, well, otherworldly, this particular one was especially swollen and bloated. This was likely a result of rapid pressurization changes experienced as the fisherman lured it to the surface.

One Instagram user pointed out the brutality of the catch.

“This is sad. How cruel humans can be. ✌️🕊️,” they commented.

Nevertheless, this goes to show the many unrecognizable creatures occupying our oceans. Who needs aliens from other planets when we have them in our own seas?