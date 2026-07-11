All Palworld Redesigns in 1.0 Update Explained

The Palworld 1.0 update has redesigned several popular Pals, giving them new appearances that many players believe make them look less like Pokémon. From Verdash to Robinquill, here are all the Palworld redesigns introduced in the update.

Which Pals Were Redesigned in Palworld 1.0?

Screenshot: Pocketpair

When Palworld originally released in 2024 as an Early Access title, many accused the game of copying Pokémon designs. And I mean, to be fair, some of them looked incredibly similar. However, over two years later, the Palworld 1.0 launch is finally here, and Pocketpair has redesigned some of its most popular characters such as Verdash.

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While the developer hasn’t said this was related to Pokémon, some believe the changes could have been made to make them look more like original characters. Regardless, returning players jumping back into Palworld 1.0 might notice some of their favorite Pals looking a bit different than before. For your convenience, here is a list of all the Palworld redesigns in the 1.0 update:

Verdash

Robinquill

Fengallop

Grintale

All Palworld Redesign Comparisons

So far, there are only a total of four Palworld redesigns that have been discovered in the game. These changes range from drastically different model designs to subtle color palette tweaks. Verdash, for example, looks less humanoid and is now more of a cute smol boy. Below, we will post images to show the differences:

Verdash Redesign

Screenshot: Pocketpair

Verdash received the biggest redesign in the update. Its proportions have been adjusted to make it look less humanoid, while its overall face and body now appear much softer and more cartoonish.

Robinquill Redesign

Screenshot: Pocketpair

Robinquill’s updated model mainly focuses on subtle visual adjustments, including changes to its feathers and body proportions. However, it’s biggest change is its color pallet and height. Pocketpair also trimmed some of the feathers that ran down the back of its head and added color to the claws on its feet.

Fengallop Redesign

Screenshot: Pocketpair

Fengallop’s redesign is mostly minor tweaks to its colors and overall silhouette. Most noticeably, its horns have ben changed to look more like flowing smoke (similar to its chest hair). It also has a lighter cobalt blue hue.

Grintale Redesign

Screenshot: Pocketpair

Grintale also received small adjustments to its appearance, although the changes are less noticeable than the other Pal redesigns. The biggest update are its eye pupils, which now glow and have inner rings. It’s toothy grin has also been tweaked, as its teeth are now squared and no longer jagged.

Will More Palworld Redesigns Be Added?

Screenshot: Pocketpair

At the time of writing, Pocketpair has not confirmed whether there will be additional Palworld redesigns coming to the game. In fact, the developer doesn’t even appear to acknowledge the recent changes in the official Palworld 1.0 patch notes.

The only mention of Palworld reworks is new animations and stat changes. “Over 100 new motions in total, including… swimming, sleeping beside you, idle motions, and more, have been added to existing Pals.”

If Pocketpair quietly updates additional Pals in future patches, we’ll continue updating this guide with new redesign comparisons. For now, Verdash, Robinquill, Fengallop, and Grintale are the only confirmed model changes discovered in Palworld 1.0.