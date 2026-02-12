All the Best Deals in the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale

The Xbox Lunar New Year Sale has arrived and players have a few weeks to capitalize on some awesome deals before the festivities come to a close.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Xbox fans can take advantage of sales up to 80% off select titles during the big Lunar New Year Sale event. There are over 1,000 titles included in the sale, so there is a lot to sort through and consider. Luckily, shoppers have a few weeks to check out the full list and make their decisions about what to purchase.

Videos by VICE

The Xbox Lunar New Years Sale has already started and the deals end on February 25, 2026. Shoppers can visit the Xbox store via their console, mobile app, or by visiting the Xbox store in-browser now to check out the full list and start spending.

All the Best games and best deals in the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale

Screenshot: Konami, Xbox

This sale includes a ton of deals, so we’re going to help make sure gamers don’t miss any of the highlights. This list will put a spotlight on the best games available at a discount and the discounts that are too good to pass up:

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition – $39.99 (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition – $19.99 (80% off)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $19.99 (50% off)

Silent Hill 2 – $34.99 (50% off)

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered – $39.99 (20% off)

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.99 (85% off)

Abzu – $6.99 (65% off)

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – $23.99 (70% off)

Batman: Arkham Collection – $8.99 (85% off)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $15.99 (60% off)

Dark Souls 3 – $29.99 (50% off)

Gears 5 – $14.99 (50% off)

It Takes Two – $7.99 (80% off)

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater Digital Deluxe Edition – $39.99 (50% off)

RoboCop: Rogue City – $19.99 (50% off)

Silent Hill f – $41.99 (40% off)

The list is jam-packed with an interesting mix of AAA games, indies, new titles, and classic hits. There is definitely something for everyone and a good opportunity to pick up a handful of new titles at a very affordable price point. Many of these games have already been featured on Game Pass, but not all of them.

That should be everything shoppers need to know to prepare their wallets for the big sale. Be sure to check out the full list and make any purchases by February 25, 2026 before the Xbox Lunar New Year sale ends.